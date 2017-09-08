|
Joined: Thu Jan 24, 2008 1:29 pm
Posts: 381
|
Egg Banjo wrote:
There's also the possibility that if we draw with Hull and beat Wigan, and Hull also draw with Castleford and lose to Wigan, and Wigan lose to Castleford, and Saints win their final two, then all 4 teams would finish on 33 points with the points difference deciding who finished in the top 4
Stop it Egg.
|
Current Yorkshire Cup holders - Trinity
|
Fri Sep 08, 2017 4:49 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10563
|
wildshot wrote:
Supporting Hull FC all the way tonight. I'll even be there sat in the East Stand (researching for next week
).
It is going to be tough for Hull with Ellis and Sneyd out, I guess it depends which Wigan turn up.
Unless you know something we don't, Sneyd isn't missing.
Anyway, all of this would have been far simpler if you had just won last night.
|
|
Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:02 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:24 am
Posts: 75
|
and of course wigan score on the bell!!!!!!!! down to 5th - we should be 3rd...
now we 100% have to win both games
season over this time next week.
|
|
Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:13 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 811
|
BOJ042 wrote:
and of course wigan score on the bell!!!!!!!! down to 5th - we should be 3rd...
now we 100% have to win both games
season over this time next week.
You may well be right but Jeez you're one miserable bugger
|
|
Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:26 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 01, 2005 8:44 pm
Posts: 7368
Location: Wakey
|
BOJ042 wrote:
and of course wigan score on the bell!!!!!!!! down to 5th - we should be 3rd...
now we 100% have to win both games
season over this time next week.
All going well until the 76th minute!!!
|
Fear: The best insurance money can buy.
|
Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:51 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 846
|
BOJ042 wrote:
and of course wigan score on the bell!!!!!!!! down to 5th - we should be 3rd...
now we 100% have to win both games
season over this time next week.
You forgot to slag sneyd off for missing a 1-1 tackle. He clearly should be dropped, sacked, castigated and neutered for doing so
|
|
Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:48 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm
Posts: 3707
|
Daddycool wrote:
You forgot to slag sneyd off for missing a 1-1 tackle. He clearly should be dropped, sacked, castigated and neutered for doing so
I would be very happy if he was dropped for next weeks game!
|
|
Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:56 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 447
|
BOJ042 wrote:
and of course wigan score on the bell!!!!!!!! down to 5th - we should be 3rd...
now we 100% have to win both games
season over this time next week.
We had to win both games anyway so this result didn't really make a difference, it also doesn't matter if the season is over next week, it means we've run 3 of the best teams in the league all the way to the final round and then just been caught short. For me, 5th or 6th spot is a great acheivement for the club and it shows year on year improvement. Perhaps if we fall short this year, we'll be able to kick on and improve again next year. I know I've ummed and Ahh'd about renewing my ST but I know for definite that I will be renewing again as soon as they're released
|
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
|
Fri Sep 08, 2017 11:00 pm
|
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9505
Location: wakefield
|
If it Is, it's a great season that's over.
I've enjoyed 'nearly' every minute.
|
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
|
Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:51 am
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8498
|
It's all much simpler now and we dont need so many of Egg Banjos possible outcomes.
2 wins from 2 and we make 3rd spot, which is better for us than needing 2 wins from 2 to make 4th.
Almost a positive and it certainly sets up the Hull game nicely
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bellycouldtackle, Big lads mate, dboy, Don Fox Fan 1, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, got there, JINJER, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, Lupsetbull, LyndsayGill, Manuel, Mick Amos 9 WTW, newgroundb4cas, Oddshapeball, PHe, pie.warrior, PopTart, Sandal Cat, Smew, subwaysav, supercat, Tricky2309, wrencat1873 and 182 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity