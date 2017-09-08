WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull FC or Wigan ?

Re: Hull FC or Wigan ?
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 1:02 pm
metallicat User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Jan 24, 2008 1:29 pm
Posts: 381
Egg Banjo wrote:
There's also the possibility that if we draw with Hull and beat Wigan, and Hull also draw with Castleford and lose to Wigan, and Wigan lose to Castleford, and Saints win their final two, then all 4 teams would finish on 33 points with the points difference deciding who finished in the top 4

Stop it Egg.
Current Yorkshire Cup holders - Trinity
Re: Hull FC or Wigan ?
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 4:49 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10563
wildshot wrote:
Supporting Hull FC all the way tonight. I'll even be there sat in the East Stand (researching for next week ;-) ).

It is going to be tough for Hull with Ellis and Sneyd out, I guess it depends which Wigan turn up.


Unless you know something we don't, Sneyd isn't missing.

Anyway, all of this would have been far simpler if you had just won last night.
Re: Hull FC or Wigan ?
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:02 pm
BOJ042 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:24 am
Posts: 75
and of course wigan score on the bell!!!!!!!! down to 5th - we should be 3rd...

now we 100% have to win both games

season over this time next week.
Re: Hull FC or Wigan ?
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:13 pm
Kevs Head Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 811
BOJ042 wrote:
and of course wigan score on the bell!!!!!!!! down to 5th - we should be 3rd...

now we 100% have to win both games

season over this time next week.

You may well be right but Jeez you're one miserable bugger
Re: Hull FC or Wigan ?
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:26 pm
Mr Bliss User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jun 01, 2005 8:44 pm
Posts: 7368
Location: Wakey
BOJ042 wrote:
and of course wigan score on the bell!!!!!!!! down to 5th - we should be 3rd...

now we 100% have to win both games

season over this time next week.


All going well until the 76th minute!!!
Fear: The best insurance money can buy.
Image
Re: Hull FC or Wigan ?
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:51 pm
Daddycool Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 846
BOJ042 wrote:
and of course wigan score on the bell!!!!!!!! down to 5th - we should be 3rd...

now we 100% have to win both games

season over this time next week.


You forgot to slag sneyd off for missing a 1-1 tackle. He clearly should be dropped, sacked, castigated and neutered for doing so
Re: Hull FC or Wigan ?
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:48 pm
Tricky2309 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm
Posts: 3707
Daddycool wrote:
You forgot to slag sneyd off for missing a 1-1 tackle. He clearly should be dropped, sacked, castigated and neutered for doing so


I would be very happy if he was dropped for next weeks game!
Re: Hull FC or Wigan ?
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:56 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 447
BOJ042 wrote:
and of course wigan score on the bell!!!!!!!! down to 5th - we should be 3rd...

now we 100% have to win both games

season over this time next week.


We had to win both games anyway so this result didn't really make a difference, it also doesn't matter if the season is over next week, it means we've run 3 of the best teams in the league all the way to the final round and then just been caught short. For me, 5th or 6th spot is a great acheivement for the club and it shows year on year improvement. Perhaps if we fall short this year, we'll be able to kick on and improve again next year. I know I've ummed and Ahh'd about renewing my ST but I know for definite that I will be renewing again as soon as they're released
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Hull FC or Wigan ?
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 11:00 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9505
Location: wakefield
If it Is, it's a great season that's over.
I've enjoyed 'nearly' every minute.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Hull FC or Wigan ?
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:51 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8498
It's all much simpler now and we dont need so many of Egg Banjos possible outcomes.
2 wins from 2 and we make 3rd spot, which is better for us than needing 2 wins from 2 to make 4th.

Almost a positive and it certainly sets up the Hull game nicely
