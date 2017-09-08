BOJ042 wrote: and of course wigan score on the bell!!!!!!!! down to 5th - we should be 3rd...



now we 100% have to win both games



season over this time next week.

We had to win both games anyway so this result didn't really make a difference, it also doesn't matter if the season is over next week, it means we've run 3 of the best teams in the league all the way to the final round and then just been caught short. For me, 5th or 6th spot is a great acheivement for the club and it shows year on year improvement. Perhaps if we fall short this year, we'll be able to kick on and improve again next year. I know I've ummed and Ahh'd about renewing my ST but I know for definite that I will be renewing again as soon as they're released