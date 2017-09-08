wildshot wrote:
Supporting Hull FC all the way tonight. I'll even be there sat in the East Stand (researching for next week
).
It is going to be tough for Hull with Ellis and Sneyd out, I guess it depends which Wigan turn up.
Unless you know something we don't, Sneyd isn't missing.
Anyway, all of this would have been far simpler if you had just won last night.
