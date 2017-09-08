Egg Banjo wrote:
There's also the possibility that if we draw with Hull and beat Wigan, and Hull also draw with Castleford and lose to Wigan, and Wigan lose to Castleford, and Saints win their final two, then all 4 teams would finish on 33 points with the points difference deciding who finished in the top 4
Stop it Egg.
|
Current Yorkshire Cup holders - Trinity
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, altofts wildcat, ball-in-hand, Big lads mate, chapylad, coco the fullback, djcool, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, FIL, got there, JINJER, Kevs Head, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, lampyboy, metallicat, Murgan, PopTart, Pound 4 Wrighty, Sal Paradise, The Dreadnought, TheMightyTrin, westgaterunner, Wildmoggy and 245 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity