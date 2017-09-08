chissitt wrote: I think you've just about covered every eventually possible, hope it didn't give you a headache

What I love is that a couple of years ago, when this new format was released, everyone slated it saying it wouldn't work, they especially slated the Every.Minute.Matters slogan. Well, I guess the RFL were right on that count, this new format is brilliant and as we head into the final 2 rounds, it's still all to play for with 4 teams fighting it out for the final 2 spots in the top 4. The reality is that as a club we've probably had the broadest experience of this structure, from being moments from relegation, to being safe but unable to progress, to finally being contenders for the top 4 spot with only a couple of games to go