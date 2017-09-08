|
Mr Bliss wrote:
If Wigan loose to Hull and Cas then Hull, they will have nothing to play for therefore the Wakefield v Wigan game would then be a nothing game.
BUT Wigan will be wanting some silverware this year.
You would expect Saints beat Salford and Huddersfield.
Wigan and Saints jostling for that 4th space, who will then beat Cas to go into the Grand Final.
Not quite, if we beat Hull, and Hull and Cas beat Wigan then it becomes a nothing game for Wigan. But assuming Saints beat Huddersfield next week, then we'd still need to beat Wigan to make the top 4 (unless Salford beat Saints in their final match which is held a couple of days before ours, than would mean we were secure in the 4 before kick-off against Wigan)
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:41 am
Saints are nothing like the deal at the moment and if they continue to play like they did against us Huddersfield will win that game.
Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:45 am
Egg Banjo wrote:
Not quite, if we beat Hull, and Hull and Cas beat Wigan then it becomes a nothing game for Wigan. But assuming Saints beat Huddersfield next week, then we'd still need to beat Wigan to make the top 4 (unless Salford beat Saints in their final match which is held a couple of days before ours, than would mean we were secure in the 4 before kick-off against Wigan)
I think you've just about covered every eventually possible, hope it didn't give you a headache
fartownforever wrote chissitt all my posts are nonsense.
Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:52 am
chissitt wrote:
I think you've just about covered every eventually possible, hope it didn't give you a headache
What I love is that a couple of years ago, when this new format was released, everyone slated it saying it wouldn't work, they especially slated the Every.Minute.Matters slogan. Well, I guess the RFL were right on that count, this new format is brilliant and as we head into the final 2 rounds, it's still all to play for with 4 teams fighting it out for the final 2 spots in the top 4. The reality is that as a club we've probably had the broadest experience of this structure, from being moments from relegation, to being safe but unable to progress, to finally being contenders for the top 4 spot with only a couple of games to go
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:55 am
chissitt wrote:
I think you've just about covered every eventually possible, hope it didn't give you a headache
The only eventuality I didn't cover was that if Wigan beat Hull and Cas, and we lose to Hull, the final game against Wigan is pretty much a dead rubber for us as we won't be able to reach the top 4
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:57 am
At this moment in time I love this system, mainly because we're not playing in the qualifiers. I still shiver thinking back to the million pound game.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Fri Sep 08, 2017 11:06 am
Egg Banjo wrote:
The only eventuality I didn't cover was that if Wigan beat Hull and Cas, and we lose to Hull, the final game against Wigan is pretty much a dead rubber for us as we won't be able to reach the top 4
My post was simply a lighthearted reply with no intention of causing offence to your in depth analysis of the if's and but's concerning the outcome of the play offs, take it how you want to
fartownforever wrote chissitt all my posts are nonsense.
Fri Sep 08, 2017 11:10 am
JINJER wrote:
At this moment in time I love this system, mainly because we're not playing in the qualifiers. I still shiver thinking back to the million pound game.
I even loved those, I went to away grounds I wouldn't normally go to and watched the MPG which has probably been one of my top 5 favourite Trin games of the last decade
I suppose the pressure for me as a fan was different to that of the owners/coaches/players as I still had a job to go to the day after whether we won or lost
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Fri Sep 08, 2017 11:11 am
chissitt wrote:
My post was simply a lighthearted reply with no intention of causing offence to your in depth analysis of the if's and but's concerning the outcome of the play offs, take it how you want to
There was no offence taken, I took it as the light hearted comment it was intended to be
I just though for clarity that to close out the analysis, I might as well put the doom and gloom one up too
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
