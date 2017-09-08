WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull FC or Wigan ?

Hull FC or Wigan ?
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:25 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8491
Trying to look on the upside, after last night's heartbreak.
Should we be hoping for FC or Wigan to win tonight.

On the basis that we have to win our last 2 games, it would be better for us if Wigan win tonight as this could still give us a chance of 3rd spot ??
I know it's optimistic but, we have to beat Hull next week and should they lose tonight, a win next week would see us go above them and likewise, even if Wigan win tonight (which would push us out of the top 4), IF we beat Hull and then go on to beat Wigan, we could finish 3rd :D

So, who do we want to win or, should we just want to cling on to 4th for 1 more week ?
Re: Hull FC or Wigan ?
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:35 am
Egg Banjo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 433
We likely need Hull to win this week and then Castleford to win all of their remaining fixtures as well as us winning at least 1 match and either Salford or Huddersfield beating Saints

A win for Hull tonight pretty much secures them in the top 4 and might mean they play the percentages next week looking to avoid injury and suspension, if they lose this week then they'll be gunning for us next week
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Hull FC or Wigan ?
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:46 am
Egg Banjo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 433
I cant say I'm particularly upset if we miss out on the top 4 though, my personal opinion at the start of the year was that we'd have had a successful year if we: a) finished in the top 8 and made the cup final, b) finished in the top 7 and made the Cup semi-final, or c) finished in the top 6 but were knocked out of the Cup earlier on. I'd also considered it to be successful if we secured the signings of key players on decent deals with plenty of the season remaining and brought in new players on decent deals too

I think we've had a successful season by the standard I'd hoped for and the reality is that I don't think we're ready as a club to step into the top 4 just yet. It's taken Cas a few years of hanging around the top for them to finally make the break they have, and I think we need that extra year or so too, so that the sport in general takes us more seriously as a club
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Hull FC or Wigan ?
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:53 am
altofts wildcat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 31, 2010 9:03 am
Posts: 3509
We have to want Hull to beat Wigan and and then hopefully we can turn Hull over next week. Saints have got 2 games that you would expect them to win which means we will have to win both our games to finish above them. We could also do with Cas beating Wigan next week as well.
Re: Hull FC or Wigan ?
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:00 am
Egg Banjo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 433
If we win the next two games, there's a possibility that the table could be:
1.Cas
2. Leeds
3. Wakefield 34pts
4.5.6. Hull, Wigan, Saints all on 33pts with 2 missing out on pts difference alone

EVERY . MINUTE . MATTERS
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Hull FC or Wigan ?
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:05 am
Egg Banjo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 433
There's also the possibility that if we draw with Hull and beat Wigan, and Hull also draw with Castleford and lose to Wigan, and Wigan lose to Castleford, and Saints win their final two, then all 4 teams would finish on 33 points with the points difference deciding who finished in the top 4
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Hull FC or Wigan ?
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:11 am
charlie63wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1405
wrencat1873 wrote:
Trying to look on the upside, after last night's heartbreak.
Should we be hoping for FC or Wigan to win tonight.

On the basis that we have to win our last 2 games, it would be better for us if Wigan win tonight as this could still give us a chance of 3rd spot ??
I know it's optimistic but, we have to beat Hull next week and should they lose tonight, a win next week would see us go above them and likewise, even if Wigan win tonight (which would push us out of the top 4), IF we beat Hull and then go on to beat Wigan, we could finish 3rd :D

So, who do we want to win or, should we just want to cling on to 4th for 1 more week ?

Looking at the permutations and 2nd guessing a few things, I think a Hull win serves us best though I don't know who Wigan's game next week is against?? If Hull are less desperate for a win v us next week that may help us. It would be great if Wigan was the decider. Effectively a 1/4 final. Win or lose I would say we have had an awesome season. I am so disappointed to see how some fans have reacted to last night. THINK of where we have been over the last decade!
Re: Hull FC or Wigan ?
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:18 am
Egg Banjo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 433
charlie63wildcat wrote:
Looking at the permutations and 2nd guessing a few things, I think a Hull win serves us best though I don't know who Wigan's game next week is against?? If Hull are less desperate for a win v us next week that may help us. It would be great if Wigan was the decider. Effectively a 1/4 final. Win or lose I would say we have had an awesome season. I am so disappointed to see how some fans have reacted to last night. THINK of where we have been over the last decade!


Wigan
Hull
Castleford
Wakefield

Hull
Wigan
Wakefield
Castleford

Saint Helens
Salford
Huddersfield

Wakefield
Hull
Wigan
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, altofts wildcat, ball-in-hand, BOJ042, charlie63wildcat, coco the fullback, djcool, Egg Banjo, eric35, got there, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, madkeentrin, MC_Wildcat, Mr Bliss, NEwildcat, poplar cats alive, Red, White and Blue, Sandal Cat, SirStan, Wildmoggy, Wildthing, Willzay, Yosemite Sam and 223 guests

