I cant say I'm particularly upset if we miss out on the top 4 though, my personal opinion at the start of the year was that we'd have had a successful year if we: a) finished in the top 8 and made the cup final, b) finished in the top 7 and made the Cup semi-final, or c) finished in the top 6 but were knocked out of the Cup earlier on. I'd also considered it to be successful if we secured the signings of key players on decent deals with plenty of the season remaining and brought in new players on decent deals too



I think we've had a successful season by the standard I'd hoped for and the reality is that I don't think we're ready as a club to step into the top 4 just yet. It's taken Cas a few years of hanging around the top for them to finally make the break they have, and I think we need that extra year or so too, so that the sport in general takes us more seriously as a club