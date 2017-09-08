|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8491
|
Trying to look on the upside, after last night's heartbreak.
Should we be hoping for FC or Wigan to win tonight.
On the basis that we have to win our last 2 games, it would be better for us if Wigan win tonight as this could still give us a chance of 3rd spot ??
I know it's optimistic but, we have to beat Hull next week and should they lose tonight, a win next week would see us go above them and likewise, even if Wigan win tonight (which would push us out of the top 4), IF we beat Hull and then go on to beat Wigan, we could finish 3rd
So, who do we want to win or, should we just want to cling on to 4th for 1 more week ?
|
|
Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:35 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 433
|
We likely need Hull to win this week and then Castleford to win all of their remaining fixtures as well as us winning at least 1 match and either Salford or Huddersfield beating Saints
A win for Hull tonight pretty much secures them in the top 4 and might mean they play the percentages next week looking to avoid injury and suspension, if they lose this week then they'll be gunning for us next week
|
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
|
Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:46 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 433
|
I cant say I'm particularly upset if we miss out on the top 4 though, my personal opinion at the start of the year was that we'd have had a successful year if we: a) finished in the top 8 and made the cup final, b) finished in the top 7 and made the Cup semi-final, or c) finished in the top 6 but were knocked out of the Cup earlier on. I'd also considered it to be successful if we secured the signings of key players on decent deals with plenty of the season remaining and brought in new players on decent deals too
I think we've had a successful season by the standard I'd hoped for and the reality is that I don't think we're ready as a club to step into the top 4 just yet. It's taken Cas a few years of hanging around the top for them to finally make the break they have, and I think we need that extra year or so too, so that the sport in general takes us more seriously as a club
|
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
|
Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:53 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 31, 2010 9:03 am
Posts: 3509
|
We have to want Hull to beat Wigan and and then hopefully we can turn Hull over next week. Saints have got 2 games that you would expect them to win which means we will have to win both our games to finish above them. We could also do with Cas beating Wigan next week as well.
|
|
Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:00 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 433
|
If we win the next two games, there's a possibility that the table could be:
1.Cas
2. Leeds
3. Wakefield 34pts
4.5.6. Hull, Wigan, Saints all on 33pts with 2 missing out on pts difference alone
EVERY . MINUTE . MATTERS
|
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
|
Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:05 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 433
|
There's also the possibility that if we draw with Hull and beat Wigan, and Hull also draw with Castleford and lose to Wigan, and Wigan lose to Castleford, and Saints win their final two, then all 4 teams would finish on 33 points with the points difference deciding who finished in the top 4
|
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
|
Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:11 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1405
|
Looking at the permutations and 2nd guessing a few things, I think a Hull win serves us best though I don't know who Wigan's game next week is against?? If Hull are less desperate for a win v us next week that may help us. It would be great if Wigan was the decider. Effectively a 1/4 final. Win or lose I would say we have had an awesome season. I am so disappointed to see how some fans have reacted to last night. THINK of where we have been over the last decade!
|
|
Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:18 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 433
|
Wigan
Hull
Castleford
Wakefield Hull
Wigan
Wakefield
CastlefordSaint Helens
Salford
HuddersfieldWakefield
Hull
Wigan
|
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
