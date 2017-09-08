WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - LBSA Player Awards voting has started briskly

Fri Sep 08, 2017 8:46 am
nkpom
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Dec 30, 2003 4:22 pm
Posts: 656
Location: Southampton
Voting open now for our Player and Young Player of the Year awards, to be presented after the Leigh game. Just go to http://www.lbsa.org.uk/player-awards-2017/ to cast your votes.
A brisk start to voting; voting opened yesterday evening; and is already shaping up to the most interesting Player of the Year voting yet.
Past winners of the Player of the Year were Matt Cook (2014), Wes Naiqama (2015) and Rhys Williams (2016). Young Players so far Joe Keyes (2014), Matt Davis (2015) and James Cunningham (2016).
Re: LBSA Player Awards voting has started briskly
Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:21 am
adamant5482

Joined: Wed Jan 22, 2014 12:15 pm
Posts: 12
Location: London (originally Oldham)
Young Player was an easy choice for me. The Player of the Year was definitely more difficult as we have had some outstanding performances from multiple guys this year! Can we share the award between several players?! ;)
Re: LBSA Player Awards voting has started briskly
Fri Sep 08, 2017 11:30 am
Bostwick
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1189
More good work from the LBSA.

