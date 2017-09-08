Voting open now for our Player and Young Player of the Year awards, to be presented after the Leigh game. Just go to http://www.lbsa.org.uk/player-awards-2017/ to cast your votes.
A brisk start to voting; voting opened yesterday evening; and is already shaping up to the most interesting Player of the Year voting yet.
Past winners of the Player of the Year were Matt Cook (2014), Wes Naiqama (2015) and Rhys Williams (2016). Young Players so far Joe Keyes (2014), Matt Davis (2015) and James Cunningham (2016).
A brisk start to voting; voting opened yesterday evening; and is already shaping up to the most interesting Player of the Year voting yet.
Past winners of the Player of the Year were Matt Cook (2014), Wes Naiqama (2015) and Rhys Williams (2016). Young Players so far Joe Keyes (2014), Matt Davis (2015) and James Cunningham (2016).