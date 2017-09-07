WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Slightly OT - Cue Gardens

Slightly OT - Cue Gardens
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:22 pm
roofaldo2
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2743
Cue Gardens is currently up for sale

Cue Gardens, Stadium Mills, Station Road, Bradford, BD6 1BJ
http://www.rightmove.co.uk/commercial-p ... 02336.html

Now, if i was running the club, I'd look at buying the place, I'm sure the initial outlay could be made back over a season
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes
Re: Slightly OT - Cue Gardens
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 4:49 am
Surely not Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2016 6:26 am
Posts: 77
roofaldo2 wrote:
Cue Gardens is currently up for sale

Cue Gardens, Stadium Mills, Station Road, Bradford, BD6 1BJ
http://www.rightmove.co.uk/commercial-p ... 02336.html

Now, if i was running the club, I'd look at buying the place, I'm sure the initial outlay could be made back over a season

One mill price tag ,742000 turnover. How do you work that out.

Their figures suggest it would take many years to get a return...

Don't forget the 15k crowds are long gone
Re: Slightly OT - Cue Gardens
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 8:39 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9602
Location: Bradbados
The club already owns a much bigger facility in Southbank and with unlimited (by pub standards) parking. If the owner(s) have seven digit sums available I could easily think of better ways of spending it. spending their time running a seven day a week sideline wouldn't be best use of time either, imo.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: Slightly OT - Cue Gardens
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 2:13 pm
phillgee
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 09, 2005 12:06 am
Posts: 3101
Location: The right side of the pennines
I wonder if the drop in crowds has contributed towards this?
Re: Slightly OT - Cue Gardens
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 3:35 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9602
Location: Bradbados
It may have done to a very small extent, I suppose, though the hours of twelve to six on 15 or so Sunday afternoons are only a very small part of their business hours to be fair, and the pub would only hold a couple of hundred or so, at most, so I'd think low matchday crowds would only be a minor part of their problems. It's pretty hard to imagine a business rated at £1m would be so dependent on our crowds.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: Slightly OT - Cue Gardens
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 4:41 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27937
Location: MACS0647-JD
We only play once a fortnight for part of the year so no. No doubt Sundays were a better day when Bulls were playing but only for a couple of hours, then everybody went to the game.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Re: Slightly OT - Cue Gardens
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 6:13 pm
ifallwerelikemumby
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon May 14, 2012 7:53 am
Posts: 283
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
We only play once a fortnight for part of the year so no. No doubt Sundays were a better day when Bulls were playing but only for a couple of hours, then everybody went to the game.

Except supposedly the kn0bhead who posts on the T&A forum. :roll:
Beer is the root of all my problems, ironically it solves them too Homer

Simpson that is

Simpson that is

