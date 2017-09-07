WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Slightly OT - Cue Gardens

Slightly OT - Cue Gardens
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:22 pm
roofaldo2 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2743
Cue Gardens is currently up for sale

Cue Gardens, Stadium Mills, Station Road, Bradford, BD6 1BJ
http://www.rightmove.co.uk/commercial-p ... 02336.html

Now, if i was running the club, I'd look at buying the place, I'm sure the initial outlay could be made back over a season
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes
Re: Slightly OT - Cue Gardens
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 4:49 am
Surely not Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2016 6:26 am
Posts: 77
roofaldo2 wrote:
Cue Gardens is currently up for sale

Cue Gardens, Stadium Mills, Station Road, Bradford, BD6 1BJ
http://www.rightmove.co.uk/commercial-p ... 02336.html

Now, if i was running the club, I'd look at buying the place, I'm sure the initial outlay could be made back over a season

One mill price tag ,742000 turnover. How do you work that out.

Their figures suggest it would take many years to get a return...

Don't forget the 15k crowds are long gone
Re: Slightly OT - Cue Gardens
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 8:39 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9601
Location: Bradbados
The club already owns a much bigger facility in Southbank and with unlimited (by pub standards) parking. If the owner(s) have seven digit sums available I could easily think of better ways of spending it. spending their time running a seven day a week sideline wouldn't be best use of time either, imo.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

