Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:38 pm
LFC Saint Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 09, 2014 12:08 am
Posts: 788
Take a quick look on Redvee absolute idiots.

Some posters actually having a go at Walmsley for leaving the game 5 minutes early. You couldent make that up, despite him being hands down the best forward on the pitch AGAIN.

My kids are my world and nothing would stop me being at the birth of my children.

And for the people asking for Barba to be dropped, you couldent make it up. Idiots.
Re: Saints fans...
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:50 pm
The Chair Maker User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 12703
Location: The heart of gods Country, Haydock
Would not criticise Walmsley, for me he put his hand up playing when his partner is about to drop.
It must be a massive distraction going into the game.

Be interesting if he misses next friday what with paternity leave. Not to mention the knock he took.

As for Barba he is miles off the pace at present. However i feel we need to keep playing him as the more upto speed he gets the greater the chance of him doing that bit of magic man magic. For me he shows glimpses of his class, but this is masked by the lack of pace and his inability to take the high kicks.
Re: Saints fans...
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 8:37 am
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16931
The Chair Maker wrote:
Would not criticise Walmsley, for me he put his hand up playing when his partner is about to drop.
It must be a massive distraction going into the game.

Be interesting if he misses next friday what with paternity leave. Not to mention the knock he took.

As for Barba he is miles off the pace at present. However i feel we need to keep playing him as the more upto speed he gets the greater the chance of him doing that bit of magic man magic. For me he shows glimpses of his class, but this is masked by the lack of pace and his inability to take the high kicks.


I think the high ball problem is due to being low on confidence due to his lack of fitness. He s not getting there in position to give him the time to catch it. Few times in the last two games he's delibratley not even gone for it as he knows he's way off the pace..

He s shown nice touches with the ball but again his fitness and lack of pace is making him unable to make breaks.

In all honesty the decision to.plsy him from the off imo will cost us a top 4. That's down to Holbrook. Team moral must be low as players who have earned the right to play all year have been dropped or moved position for a guy who's so unfit it's unreal. He should have been on bench.

Even if he gets match fit this year (I very much doubt it) then he's back home to oz for few mouth and loses it again.

For me it's got to be lomax at fullback and Theo and Richardson in the halves with barba on bench.
