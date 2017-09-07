Take a quick look on Redvee absolute idiots.
Some posters actually having a go at Walmsley for leaving the game 5 minutes early. You couldent make that up, despite him being hands down the best forward on the pitch AGAIN.
My kids are my world and nothing would stop me being at the birth of my children.
And for the people asking for Barba to be dropped, you couldent make it up. Idiots.
