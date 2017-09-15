|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13329
Location: Ossett
|
Oddshapeball wrote:
Not wishing to bang on about this but the main reason I don't like it is nothings private anymore especially when it comes to family, I have had people come up to me telling me things about my family that should be kept in the family, it's the old fashioned tickle tackle garden gate rubbish . RANT OVER
I couldn't agree more; I also encounter it at work - practically every disciplinary case I'm involved in has some crossover with Facebook - I'm surprised now if an investigation report *doesn't* include some screenshots from said (anti)social media platform.
You're right - privacy is a dead concept now - and the worrying this is, it's not just kids; grown adults who should know better are just as guilty.
So - if Chester was responding to a load of vitriol in FB, I wouldn't know, since I'm not on it; was that the case?
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:40 am
|
Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 632
|
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
I didn't go to the game nor did I watch or intend to watch it. Hence I won't be able to comment on anybody's performance. I've not quite reached the bottom of my spiral down into depression yet either, so I may well give the Wigan game a miss too.
It's only a game you know!
I've watched Trinity nearly 60 years and am ALWAYS ready for the team to make amends in the next game. That's the only way to get over a bad result.
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 2:21 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 848
|
trin77 wrote:
As the title says. Get this wage stealer out now. Total has been. Crap in 2009 worse now. Absolutely criminal error unforgivable.
Said everything I needed to know when Scott approached me at the end of last nights game and thanked me for the support and backing this last week. Has been a first class professional in everything he has done this year and we will be poorer for it when he leaves this club
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 2:31 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7018
|
Daddycool wrote:
Said everything I needed to know when Scott approached me at the end of last nights game and thanked me for the support and backing this last week. Has been a first class professional in everything he has done this year and we will be poorer for it when he leaves this club
Never mind that we all knew it anyway, give us a another clue with this new signing please
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 2:34 pm
|
Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2454
Location: Halifax
|
Redscat wrote:
I'm convinced the 3rd World War will start on Facebook, never mind that bloke in North Korea. It's the scourge of the modern world and the quicker it disappears up its own rectum the better!!!
As trump likes posting on social media, both could be involved in World War III
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 3:38 pm
|
Joined:
Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pmPosts:
11347Location:
The City of Wakefield
|
Daddycool wrote:
Said everything I needed to know when Scott approached me at the end of last nights game and thanked me for the support and backing this last week. Has been a first class professional in everything he has done this year and we will be poorer for it when he leaves this club
Your public backing of him has been superb, I hope he realises he also has around 95% of the supporters backing too?
|
Wakefield TRINITY
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 3:56 pm
|
Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1283
|
Daddycool wrote:
Said everything I needed to know when Scott approached me at the end of last nights game and thanked me for the support and backing this last week. Has been a first class professional in everything he has done this year and we will be poorer for it when he leaves this club
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 5:34 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1267
|
Most full backs have at least 2 or 3 howlers in a season and most will beat themselves up over one particular incident. Grix without doubts been a stand out in most games and when he joins the line looks sharp and in control.
Its unfortunate that a few can not see t hat
|
|
Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:40 am
|
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6405
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
|
chissitt wrote:
Never mind that we all knew it anyway, give us a another clue with this new signing please
I'm gonna guess assuming we're out of the semi's by Saturday tea time, that we'll get an announcement straight after the game, the incoming/outgoing' will all have been sorted by then.
|
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
|
Sat Sep 16, 2017 11:42 am
|
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7018
|
JINJER wrote:
I'm gonna guess assuming we're out of the semi's by Saturday tea time, that we'll get an announcement straight after the game, the incoming/outgoing' will all have been sorted by then.
He'll be able to judge the mood better on Saturday teatime, I think that providing we win next Saturday even if we're out of the semi's I think you might be right, but if we lose then maybe he might wait till Monday till the immediate disappointment has subsided, hopefully it'll be Saturday
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: acko, AKA kellyseye, coco the fullback, Dannyboywt, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, Five and last, JINJER, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, lampyboy, Manuel, musson, PCollinson1990, senoj, Slugger McBatt, The Dreadnought, threepennystander, wakeytrin, Wildthing and 218 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity