Oddshapeball wrote: Not wishing to bang on about this but the main reason I don't like it is nothings private anymore especially when it comes to family, I have had people come up to me telling me things about my family that should be kept in the family, it's the old fashioned tickle tackle garden gate rubbish . RANT OVER

I couldn't agree more; I also encounter it at work - practically every disciplinary case I'm involved in has some crossover with Facebook - I'm surprised now if an investigation report *doesn't* include some screenshots from said (anti)social media platform.You're right - privacy is a dead concept now - and the worrying this is, it's not just kids; grown adults who should know better are just as guilty.So - if Chester was responding to a load of vitriol in FB, I wouldn't know, since I'm not on it; was that the case?