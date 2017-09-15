WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grix out Jowitt in!!!

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Grix out Jowitt in!!!

Post a reply
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:17 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13329
Location: Ossett
Oddshapeball wrote:
Not wishing to bang on about this but the main reason I don't like it is nothings private anymore especially when it comes to family, I have had people come up to me telling me things about my family that should be kept in the family, it's the old fashioned tickle tackle garden gate rubbish . RANT OVER


I couldn't agree more; I also encounter it at work - practically every disciplinary case I'm involved in has some crossover with Facebook - I'm surprised now if an investigation report *doesn't* include some screenshots from said (anti)social media platform.

You're right - privacy is a dead concept now - and the worrying this is, it's not just kids; grown adults who should know better are just as guilty.

So - if Chester was responding to a load of vitriol in FB, I wouldn't know, since I'm not on it; was that the case?
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:40 am
Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 632
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
I didn't go to the game nor did I watch or intend to watch it. Hence I won't be able to comment on anybody's performance. I've not quite reached the bottom of my spiral down into depression yet either, so I may well give the Wigan game a miss too.


It's only a game you know!
I've watched Trinity nearly 60 years and am ALWAYS ready for the team to make amends in the next game. That's the only way to get over a bad result.
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 2:21 pm
Daddycool Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 848
trin77 wrote:
As the title says. Get this wage stealer out now. Total has been. Crap in 2009 worse now. Absolutely criminal error unforgivable.


Said everything I needed to know when Scott approached me at the end of last nights game and thanked me for the support and backing this last week. Has been a first class professional in everything he has done this year and we will be poorer for it when he leaves this club
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 2:31 pm
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7013
Daddycool wrote:
Said everything I needed to know when Scott approached me at the end of last nights game and thanked me for the support and backing this last week. Has been a first class professional in everything he has done this year and we will be poorer for it when he leaves this club

Never mind that we all knew it anyway, give us a another clue with this new signing please :D
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 2:34 pm
djcool Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2454
Location: Halifax
Redscat wrote:
I'm convinced the 3rd World War will start on Facebook, never mind that bloke in North Korea. It's the scourge of the modern world and the quicker it disappears up its own rectum the better!!! :twisted: :twisted:

As trump likes posting on social media, both could be involved in World War III
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 3:38 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11347
Location: The City of Wakefield
Daddycool wrote:
Said everything I needed to know when Scott approached me at the end of last nights game and thanked me for the support and backing this last week. Has been a first class professional in everything he has done this year and we will be poorer for it when he leaves this club


Your public backing of him has been superb, I hope he realises he also has around 95% of the supporters backing too?
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 3:56 pm
wakeyrule User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1283
Daddycool wrote:
Said everything I needed to know when Scott approached me at the end of last nights game and thanked me for the support and backing this last week. Has been a first class professional in everything he has done this year and we will be poorer for it when he leaves this club


:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bren2k, exiledcat, FickleFingerOfFate, got there, Jizzer, KevW60349, Lockers700, marc271841, musson, poplar cats alive, Sandal Cat, The Devil's Advocate, Tricky2309, trin77, upthetrin92, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wtid71, Zaphod and 337 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,0382,30976,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
13
- 6PENRITH
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM