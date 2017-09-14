WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grix out Jowitt in!!!

Thu Sep 14, 2017 2:14 pm
Wildthing
He's had my support all season - just like every other player.

Been a superb season and if we don't win another game this year I will still be very happy and extremely proud of them all.
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Thu Sep 14, 2017 3:19 pm
Thus answers easy be like me don't get involved with social media we all managed before it was invented and the negatives outweigh the positives
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Thu Sep 14, 2017 3:21 pm
snowie
Oddshapeball wrote:
Thus answers easy be like me don't get involved with social media we all managed before it was invented and the negatives outweigh the positives
isn't this site classed a social media ?
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Thu Sep 14, 2017 3:31 pm
Na lad it's got moderators who police it no bed language or bullying if there was i wouldn't come on here
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Thu Sep 14, 2017 3:34 pm
snowie wrote:
isn't this site classed a social media ?


Yeah technically

Although the first thing in my mind when I saw Chester's comments was Facebook. Some of the comments that I have seen on that Northstanders have led me to stay away! Ashamed to say its not just the younger lot either - Its safe to say we have our fair share of idiots as any club does.
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Thu Sep 14, 2017 3:48 pm
Not wishing to bang on about this but the main reason I don't like it is nothings private anymore especially when it comes to family, I have had people come up to me telling me things about my family that should be kept in the family, it's the old fashioned tickle tackle garden gate rubbish . RANT OVER
