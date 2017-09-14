|
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
What about brining Patrick Ah Van in to teach Tom Johnston about wing play?
What about bringing you in to teach CC and JK about coaching DOH
Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:57 am
vastman wrote:
What about bringing you in to teach CC and JK about coaching DOH
Just as ridiculous as the Jowitt and Johnston instances.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:15 am
Telboy wrote:
Here we are a week on and the Grix bashers are still at it. For gods sake give it a rest and stop crucifying the man. It's a sad day when the coach has to say he's appalled and doesn't want to be associated with some of our supporters. As anyone stopped to think how all this could be affecting Max. He has openly said how much help he has received from Grix. It must put him in an awkward position when they train together. There's an almighty important game tonight and Scott probably doesn't know what type of reception he will receive.
He'll get nothing but support from me, and I suspect yourself and the overwhelming majority.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:31 am
I'm not super keen on Chester's statement - it seems like a massive overreaction to a few over-emotional post-game Tweets, and casts a bit of a shadow over the club and the vast majority of supporters. Visit every board on here, and there's always a small section of fans berating one player or another - I don't recall a coach feeling the need to use the media to respond.
I agree that some of the comments about Grix were ridiculous, but unless I've missed something, it wasn't anything worth the Coach wading in - just gives it oxygen and makes us all look bad.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:04 am
bren2k wrote:
I'm not super keen on Chester's statement - it seems like a massive overreaction to a few over-emotional post-game Tweets, and casts a bit of a shadow over the club and the vast majority of supporters. Visit every board on here, and there's always a small section of fans berating one player or another - I don't recall a coach feeling the need to use the media to respond.
I agree that some of the comments about Grix were ridiculous, but unless I've missed something, it wasn't anything worth the Coach wading in - just gives it oxygen and makes us all look bad.
I agree with this.
Abuse on internet forums, whilst not acceptable, is a sad part of the modern world and it seems that no one is immune from grief, more so if they are in the public eye or, entertainers etc.
Some of the stuff that people put out there is toe curling and fro sure, most of the idiots typing it wouldn't be brave enough to criticise face to face, never mind to the levels that make it onto any public forum.
It struck me that Chesters words had more to do with publicly backing his player and trying to prevent some of the extreme stuff from coming to the fore in future, lets face it, it's totally unnecessary.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:41 am
wrencat1873 wrote:
It struck me that Chesters words had more to do with publicly backing his player
I'm sure that's true - it just seems a bit unnecessary to point to the tiny minority of over excited people; he could just as easily have said that "Grixy is filthy on himself for that error, but he has my full backing and I'm happy to see that the vast majority of fans feel the same way." It's an equally accurate description of what happened, and avoids painting a picture of WT fans as a baying horde, rounding on a player with pitchforks.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:53 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Just as ridiculous as the Jowitt and Johnston instances.
Not really is it.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:57 am
bren2k wrote:
I'm sure that's true - it just seems a bit unnecessary to point to the tiny minority of over excited people; he could just as easily have said that "Grixy is filthy on himself for that error, but he has my full backing and I'm happy to see that the vast majority of fans feel the same way." It's an equally accurate description of what happened, and avoids painting a picture of WT fans as a baying horde, rounding on a player with pitchforks.
Social media, whilst it has some great positives, brings out the worst in human beings.
Grix is far from alone in being targeted by cowards sitting at their keyboards.
There are kids, frightened to leave their own homes and go to school and some aspects of social media really do need sorting out.
Maybe a couple of high profile cases brought before the courts would slow some of the idiots down a little but, it's a problem that wont go away any time soon.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:58 am
bren2k wrote:
I'm not super keen on Chester's statement - it seems like a massive overreaction to a few over-emotional post-game Tweets, and casts a bit of a shadow over the club and the vast majority of supporters. Visit every board on here, and there's always a small section of fans berating one player or another - I don't recall a coach feeling the need to use the media to respond.
I agree that some of the comments about Grix were ridiculous, but unless I've missed something, it wasn't anything worth the Coach wading in - just gives it oxygen and makes us all look bad.
I'm amazed they even read them, let alone take them seriously. Personally I'm referring to abuse post match at the ground. To me that's far more worrying as it gets very close and personal and hard for the player to avoid.
