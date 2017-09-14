bren2k wrote: I'm not super keen on Chester's statement - it seems like a massive overreaction to a few over-emotional post-game Tweets, and casts a bit of a shadow over the club and the vast majority of supporters. Visit every board on here, and there's always a small section of fans berating one player or another - I don't recall a coach feeling the need to use the media to respond.



I agree that some of the comments about Grix were ridiculous, but unless I've missed something, it wasn't anything worth the Coach wading in - just gives it oxygen and makes us all look bad.

I agree with this.Abuse on internet forums, whilst not acceptable, is a sad part of the modern world and it seems that no one is immune from grief, more so if they are in the public eye or, entertainers etc.Some of the stuff that people put out there is toe curling and fro sure, most of the idiots typing it wouldn't be brave enough to criticise face to face, never mind to the levels that make it onto any public forum.It struck me that Chesters words had more to do with publicly backing his player and trying to prevent some of the extreme stuff from coming to the fore in future, lets face it, it's totally unnecessary.