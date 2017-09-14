Telboy wrote:

Here we are a week on and the Grix bashers are still at it. For gods sake give it a rest and stop crucifying the man. It's a sad day when the coach has to say he's appalled and doesn't want to be associated with some of our supporters. As anyone stopped to think how all this could be affecting Max. He has openly said how much help he has received from Grix. It must put him in an awkward position when they train together. There's an almighty important game tonight and Scott probably doesn't know what type of reception he will receive.