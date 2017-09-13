WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grix out Jowitt in!!!

Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:04 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8523
EVERYBODY needs to get behind Scott and the rest of the team tomorrow.
After all we are supposed to be Trinity SUPPORTERS.
There will be enough pain just dealing with a full strength Hull FC.

Come on Trin !
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:07 pm
Miro
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 29, 2006 12:36 pm
Posts: 775
Location: Wakefield
Just to add my two pennyworth, I have been very happy with Scott Grix this season, player of the year for me.
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:15 pm
KevW60349 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 375
Miro wrote:
Just to add my two pennyworth, I have been very happy with Scott Grix this season, player of the year for me.

Scott Grix is the only Wakey Trinity player in the 2017 season top ten [he is currently 10th position] of the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table, this is the equivalent to the NRLs "Dally M" medal. Just shows how consistent he is. Has been voted either 1st, 2nd or 3rd best player in most matches he has played for us this season. Those posters giving him grief should hang their heads in shame.
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:12 am
RWB Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2016 4:02 pm
Posts: 23
I prefer Jowitt to Grix but that's just a personal opinion, I have no problem with CC having a different opinion and will support whatever team he selects.
Two things though, firstly, those saying we wouldn't be in the position we are without Grix are probably doing Max an injustice. Had he started the same games Grix has this year then I think we would be in the same position, although clearly we will never know.
Secondly and mainly, i would hate to think that not being played this year has pushed Max out. I know there were some offers for him last year (Warrington was one I think?) and if a club came at the end of the season and he wanted to leave as he wants to be playing regular then who could blame him really. It really would be sad to see 1 or 2 years of Grix potentially cost us a decade+ of Jowitt playing for us.
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:37 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6140
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
The sooner Jowitt is back in, the better for me and that has been my opinion since it was announced that we'd signed Grix. Max put in some great performances in attack last year and was never responsible for game changing howlers. How could he have developed if given the chance this year?
Last Thursday was an example of chickens coming home to roost.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - Scott Grix: The only black cloud in a lovely clear red and blue sky
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 6:36 am
Telboy Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 12:52 pm
Posts: 30
Here we are a week on and the Grix bashers are still at it. For gods sake give it a rest and stop crucifying the man. It's a sad day when the coach has to say he's appalled and doesn't want to be associated with some of our supporters. As anyone stopped to think how all this could be affecting Max. He has openly said how much help he has received from Grix. It must put him in an awkward position when they train together. There's an almighty important game tonight and Scott probably doesn't know what type of reception he will receive.
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:12 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6140
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
What about brining Patrick Ah Van in to teach Tom Johnston about wing play?
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - Scott Grix: The only black cloud in a lovely clear red and blue sky
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:17 am
NEwildcat
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 404
Location: Hartlepool
"2017 - Scott Grix: The only black cloud in a lovely clear red and blue sky"

Scapegoating at it's worst. :CRAZY:
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:27 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6140
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
NEwildcat wrote:
"2017 - Scott Grix: The only black cloud in a lovely clear red and blue sky"

Scapegoating at it's worst. :CRAZY:


I'll think of something a bit more eloquent when I get time.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - Scott Grix: The only black cloud in a lovely clear red and blue sky
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:44 am
4foxsake Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 273
I don't think CC could bring Jowitt in even if he wanted to, the lad has barely played, will be miles of match sharpness so to throw him into a key pressure game would be a massive ask.
