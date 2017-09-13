I prefer Jowitt to Grix but that's just a personal opinion, I have no problem with CC having a different opinion and will support whatever team he selects.

Two things though, firstly, those saying we wouldn't be in the position we are without Grix are probably doing Max an injustice. Had he started the same games Grix has this year then I think we would be in the same position, although clearly we will never know.

Secondly and mainly, i would hate to think that not being played this year has pushed Max out. I know there were some offers for him last year (Warrington was one I think?) and if a club came at the end of the season and he wanted to leave as he wants to be playing regular then who could blame him really. It really would be sad to see 1 or 2 years of Grix potentially cost us a decade+ of Jowitt playing for us.