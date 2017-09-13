WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grix out Jowitt in!!!

Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:04 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8522
EVERYBODY needs to get behind Scott and the rest of the team tomorrow.
After all we are supposed to be Trinity SUPPORTERS.
There will be enough pain just dealing with a full strength Hull FC.

Come on Trin !
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:07 pm
Miro
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 29, 2006 12:36 pm
Posts: 775
Location: Wakefield
Just to add my two pennyworth, I have been very happy with Scott Grix this season, player of the year for me.
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:15 pm
KevW60349
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 375
Miro wrote:
Just to add my two pennyworth, I have been very happy with Scott Grix this season, player of the year for me.

Scott Grix is the only Wakey Trinity player in the 2017 season top ten [he is currently 10th position] of the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table, this is the equivalent to the NRLs "Dally M" medal. Just shows how consistent he is. Has been voted either 1st, 2nd or 3rd best player in most matches he has played for us this season. Those posters giving him grief should hang their heads in shame.
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:12 am
RWB Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2016 4:02 pm
Posts: 23
I prefer Jowitt to Grix but that's just a personal opinion, I have no problem with CC having a different opinion and will support whatever team he selects.
Two things though, firstly, those saying we wouldn't be in the position we are without Grix are probably doing Max an injustice. Had he started the same games Grix has this year then I think we would be in the same position, although clearly we will never know.
Secondly and mainly, i would hate to think that not being played this year has pushed Max out. I know there were some offers for him last year (Warrington was one I think?) and if a club came at the end of the season and he wanted to leave as he wants to be playing regular then who could blame him really. It really would be sad to see 1 or 2 years of Grix potentially cost us a decade+ of Jowitt playing for us.
