Miro wrote: Just to add my two pennyworth, I have been very happy with Scott Grix this season, player of the year for me.

Scott Grix is the only Wakey Trinity player in the 2017 season top ten [he is currently 10th position] of the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table, this is the equivalent to the NRLs "Dally M" medal. Just shows how consistent he is. Has been voted either 1st, 2nd or 3rd best player in most matches he has played for us this season. Those posters giving him grief should hang their heads in shame.