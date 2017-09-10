WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grix out Jowitt in!!!

Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:38 am
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7009
trin77 wrote:
There's many examples that was just a well known one. Not bitter at all thanks. For what's it's worth there was worse shouted at the ground by others than anything I've posted on here.

It's not worth any thing really, but you could excuse those that shouted at the ground as a spontaneous reaction, you on the other hand had time to digest your bitterness and calm down before posting, by your own admission you realise that you were over the top with your condemnation of Grix, your entitled to your opinion and have given it, I don't see why you keep trying to justify it.
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:38 pm
Kevs Head Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 813
trin77 wrote:
I don't have to be fair to Grix. He's a professional player who made a schoolboy error that cost us the game. Regardless of any quality play previously that's what happened. Gareth Southgate had a fine game against Germany in Euro 96, what's he remembered for?

Have you never made a mistake in your professional life? If so, did you have insults hurled at you by your clients? Were you called upon to resign and vilified on social media?
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:48 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1867
Grix has been our player of the season in my opinion. He's a top class professional who played a massive part on our improvement this season.

Up the Trin
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 4:53 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9512
Location: wakefield
I agree with you Mr Chester.
I'm embarrassed by those fans too.


http://m.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41258699
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 5:08 pm
Yosemite Sam Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 10, 2013 4:33 pm
Posts: 418
PopTart wrote:
I agree with you Mr Chester.
I'm embarrassed by those fans too.


http://m.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41258699


Me too. It was shocking to see
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 5:25 pm
snowie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17858
PopTart wrote:
I agree with you Mr Chester.
I'm embarrassed by those fans too.


http://m.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41258699
well I think he was a bell end but doesn't everyone make mistakes, I haven't got to watch the game as yet, might tonight but I forgive him for all his sins.
media attack is disgraceful
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 5:26 pm
wildshot User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1537
Location: The world is my oyster!
Chris Chester :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
http://flightsandfrustration.com/

It is "Fifita" not "Fafita"

If you don't know the difference between "there", "their" and "they're" I might get annoyed.

Sharing First World problems so you can get it right first time.

Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 5:46 pm
Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 630
Sadly, the posters on here who have relentlessly knocked Grix for his one error in the last game, are simply displaying intention to find a scapegoat at all costs. Anybody with half a brain can see what a creative player Grix has been in most games this season. OK he made a mistake, which ultimately cost us the game but we were only in that position because of his quick thinking earlier in the game.
For gods sake get off the bloke's back, grow up and move on.
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:41 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26198
Location: Poodle Power!
Grix made a terrible howler, I'm sure nobody is more painfully aware of that than he is - do people think he did it on purpose.

If Grix comes out and plays on thursday in front of the trolls who've slagged him off. Then IMHO he's a far braver man than any of them will ever be.

It's just a game, no one died!
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:52 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3205
I've just watched the Wakey v Whinos game , I don't save games we've lost, Scott Grix was outstanding, as were all the 17 to be honest. But what I noticed was that Golding who was at FB had a mare and was removed from the field of play, I'm sure that would have done him a world of good :roll: at least CC doesn't have a knee jerk reaction and do the same . Like what's been posted earlier I'm sure no one was hurting more than Scott and he will make up for it tomorrow night :PRAY:
Previous

Users browsing this forum: acko, Big lads mate, Cherry_Warrior, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Manuel, MKcat, Redscat, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Skit33, The Dreadnought, thebeagle, TwistTheMellonMan, Two Points, vastman, wrencat1873, wtid71 and 189 guests

