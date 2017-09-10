WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grix out Jowitt in!!!

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Grix out Jowitt in!!!

Post a reply
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:38 am
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7001
trin77 wrote:
There's many examples that was just a well known one. Not bitter at all thanks. For what's it's worth there was worse shouted at the ground by others than anything I've posted on here.

It's not worth any thing really, but you could excuse those that shouted at the ground as a spontaneous reaction, you on the other hand had time to digest your bitterness and calm down before posting, by your own admission you realise that you were over the top with your condemnation of Grix, your entitled to your opinion and have given it, I don't see why you keep trying to justify it.
fartownforever wrote chissitt all my posts are nonsense.
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:38 pm
Kevs Head Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 812
trin77 wrote:
I don't have to be fair to Grix. He's a professional player who made a schoolboy error that cost us the game. Regardless of any quality play previously that's what happened. Gareth Southgate had a fine game against Germany in Euro 96, what's he remembered for?

Have you never made a mistake in your professional life? If so, did you have insults hurled at you by your clients? Were you called upon to resign and vilified on social media?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: captaincaveman, COYF, eastardsley, JINJER, jus@casvegas, Khlav Kalash, Mardylad, Mr. Zucchini Head, musson, PHe, poplar cats alive, Sandal Cat, Skit33, Slugger McBatt, The Devil's Advocate, The Dreadnought, trin77, Wakefield No 1, wakefield1990, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 228 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,629,2042,39476,2144,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
14
- 15NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
16
- 60HUNSLET  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
24
- 28NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
12
- 16BRADFORD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
LONDON
36
- 14HALIFAX  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
26
- 22ROCHDALE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
29
- 6OLDHAM  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
28
- 6WORKINGTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
26
- 16YORK  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM