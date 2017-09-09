|
hull2524 wrote:
as a outsider with no axe to grind, the times ive seen grix against us or on sky ive always though he wasn't to bad, not a world beater but a good steady player, I suppose every team has a scapegoat,
Just imagine if we were battling at the other end of the table ??
Some fans need to get a grip.
Trinity are still in the mix for a semi final spot, utterly unthinkable before the start of the season and although we lost to Saints, the result has changed nothing in the grand scheme of things, apart from keeping Saints in the mix.
We still have the squad that got us into this position who, with the exception of Johnstone (injured) and Walker, are fit and good to go again on Thursday.
Just think what it will be like when we can no longer make it.
Some will be sharpening their knives, instead of enjoying the ride and on the basis that we havent been in this position for 40 years, it's time realise where we are and put ALL our efforts into supporting the club, team, coaching staff and players and hope that we can get 2 points on Thursday and prolong the journey.
Come on Trin !
Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:08 pm
Telboy wrote:
Don't know who Trin 77 is but deary me what a fan with his year in year out season ticket and his opinion either on this forum or in the north stand.Somebody should nail him to the north stand and face him East.
Don't know who you are, don't care either.
Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:12 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Ted Richardson had a lot to do with us being in and keeping in Super League but I doubt that excused him when he later sold the ground.
Correct. Nothing excuses that.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:05 am
trin77 wrote:
To be fair in hindsight was a bit OTT with my original and subsequent postings. Just angry and frustrated with a late defeat after a great effort.
To be fair to who certainly not Grix, people understand your anger and frustration you don't have a monopoly on it we all feel the same as you do, difference is most of us are a bit more understanding than you seem to be, quite a few on here leave it while the day after before posting giving them chance to give a reasoned response, maybe you could do the same then your bitterness will just come across as disappointment.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:39 am
chissitt wrote:
To be fair to who certainly not Grix, people understand your anger and frustration you don't have a monopoly on it we all feel the same as you do, difference is most of us are a bit more understanding than you seem to be, quite a few on here leave it while the day after before posting giving them chance to give a reasoned response, maybe you could do the same then your bitterness will just come across as disappointment.
I don't have to be fair to Grix. He's a professional player who made a schoolboy error that cost us the game. Regardless of any quality play previously that's what happened. Gareth Southgate had a fine game against Germany in Euro 96, what's he remembered for?
Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:47 am
trin77 wrote:
I don't have to be fair to Grix. He's a professional player who made a schoolboy error that cost us the game. Regardless of any quality play previously that's what happened. Gareth Southgate had a fine game against Germany in Euro 96, what's he remembered for?
So you agree that it was right that Southgate was castigated and he and his family were abused for a mistake?
Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:00 am
trin77 wrote:
I don't have to be fair to Grix. He's a professional player who made a schoolboy error that cost us the game. Regardless of any quality play previously that's what happened. Gareth Southgate had a fine game against Germany in Euro 96, what's he remembered for?
You've had to go back over 20 years and a different sport to find any sort of comparison to your Grix out campaign, wow how bitter are you.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:19 am
As far as I'm concerned Scott Grix is one of our own - and we applaud them when they do something amazing, we should
support them when they make a mistake.
Simple as that.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:53 am
And that's the difference
By all means be upset, as we all were, but taking one incident and calling for a change is just not understanding the situation.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:46 am
chissitt wrote:
You've had to go back over 20 years and a different sport to find any sort of comparison to your Grix out campaign, wow how bitter are you.
There's many examples that was just a well known one. Not bitter at all thanks. For what's it's worth there was worse shouted at the ground by others than anything I've posted on here.
