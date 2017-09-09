WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grix out Jowitt in!!!

Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:06 pm
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011
Posts: 8500
hull2524 wrote:
as a outsider with no axe to grind, the times ive seen grix against us or on sky ive always though he wasn't to bad, not a world beater but a good steady player, I suppose every team has a scapegoat,


Just imagine if we were battling at the other end of the table ??
Some fans need to get a grip.

Trinity are still in the mix for a semi final spot, utterly unthinkable before the start of the season and although we lost to Saints, the result has changed nothing in the grand scheme of things, apart from keeping Saints in the mix.

We still have the squad that got us into this position who, with the exception of Johnstone (injured) and Walker, are fit and good to go again on Thursday.

Just think what it will be like when we can no longer make it.

Some will be sharpening their knives, instead of enjoying the ride and on the basis that we havent been in this position for 40 years, it's time realise where we are and put ALL our efforts into supporting the club, team, coaching staff and players and hope that we can get 2 points on Thursday and prolong the journey.

Come on Trin !
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:08 pm
trin77
Joined: Sun Sep 24, 2006
Posts: 348
Location: The Merrie City
Telboy wrote:
Don't know who Trin 77 is but deary me what a fan with his year in year out season ticket and his opinion either on this forum or in the north stand.Somebody should nail him to the north stand and face him East.


Don't know who you are, don't care either.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY WILDCATS

NEVER FINISHED BOTTOM OF SUPER LEAGUE
NEVER RELEGATED
NEVER INVOLVED IN FAKE MERGERS
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:12 pm
Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015
Posts: 624
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Ted Richardson had a lot to do with us being in and keeping in Super League but I doubt that excused him when he later sold the ground.


Correct. Nothing excuses that.
