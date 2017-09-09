WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grix out Jowitt in!!!

Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 2:43 pm
100% League Network
Actually now I've thought about this, maybe Trin77 and NGB4C are right. I think Grix IS to blame for our League Position.

I mean how many times is he just going to do his own thing and pass the ball to someone to score a try. You'd think he'd learn but no he keeps running those stupid lines to jump in the centre so the opposition can't work out what he is going to do and then without any thought for the fans, just passes the ball to the wing, right where the guy can catch it.

And to be honest he isn't alone.

What about BJB. I've seen him run it in like a forward so many times this year and at least 3 times I've seen him just disregard possession and not even bothering to try for a quick play the ball and just running through tacklers right to the other end of the field. It's just crazy.
That Wood as well. Playing Leeds. What the hell does he do. Not follow the script and let them win like always. Oh no he pushes through tacklers embarrassing international players by the way, I mean they play for England damn it, and then just casual as you like hands it off to a fast lad just cos he can.

We wouldn't be in our league position without them doing that.

And what about those close games.

Williams kicking a goal from the touchline, to win the game against Huddersfield. A draw would have been fine thank you. We should just send that guy home. We certainly wouldn't be in the position we are in now without that kick. He did it at Salford too. Close game. That nice lad O'Brian kicks 3 goals. He has to go and kick four. He's only a young lad. What a way to treat him.
Caton-Brown..........twice, not once but twice scores a hat trick. That Grix helped him. Sometimes he really had to try hard to get the ball to him. Pah!
One time he started encouraging the young lads too getting that Batchelor to score the winning try against Salford. We don't need people like that leading our young guns astray.

Nope those tries definitely caused our current league position. Don't they even think about us fans at all?

I'm starting to wonder if Grix actually talks to the other players to get them to play like that. Sack him I say. No place for that here.
We could be looking at that Championship league leaders trophy next year if it wasn't for him. Idiot.

Then that Carter bloke goes and signs a new lad. First game, he scores two tries. Not team tries, just goes and does it on his own. Come on Mr Carter. Have a word with yourself.

But most of all, I blame that Chester bloke. He get's the job just cos he played a bit and lives near by. Then he has the gall to get the players passing the ball all over the place. To be honest I find it really hard to follow the ball. It was much easier when we did 5 drives and a kick. You knew where you stood then.

Yep. We are where we are because of those guys. Dead right Trin77. Glad you spotted it and outed them. We need more fans like you.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 3:00 pm
Silver RLFANS Member
PopTart wrote:
Yawn.


Ted Richardson had a lot to do with us being in and keeping in Super League but I doubt that excused him when he later sold the ground.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - Scott Grix: The only black cloud in a lovely clear red and blue sky
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 3:29 pm
100% League Network
lol. You see it your way I'll see it mine I guess.
I thought it might lighten the mood. Clearly not.....................I'll get my coat.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:58 pm
Strong-running second rower
[quote
Yep. We are where we are because of those guys. Dead right Trin77. Glad you spotted it and outed them. We need more fans like you.[/quote]

Yeah fans like me who buy a season ticket year in year out, go to almost all away games plus spend money on merchandise and clothing in the club shop.

I don't rate Grix end of, or one or two others btw. They weren't clubs queuing up for him when hudds got rid. But I'm entitled to my opinion whether in the north stand or on this forum.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY WILDCATS

NEVER FINISHED BOTTOM OF SUPER LEAGUE
NEVER RELEGATED
NEVER INVOLVED IN FAKE MERGERS
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:00 pm
Free-scoring winger
trin77 wrote:
Yeah fans like me who buy a season ticket year in year out, go to almost all away games plus spend money on merchandise and clothing in the club shop.

I don't rate Grix end of, or one or two others btw. They weren't clubs queuing up for him when hudds got rid. But I'm entitled to my opinion whether in the north stand or on this forum.
And equally others are entitled to tell you your talking utter guff.
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:16 pm
Strong-running second rower
inside man wrote:
And equally others are entitled to tell you your talking utter guff.


And that's what we call democracy.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY WILDCATS

NEVER FINISHED BOTTOM OF SUPER LEAGUE
NEVER RELEGATED
NEVER INVOLVED IN FAKE MERGERS
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:44 pm
100% League Network
trin77 wrote:
Yeah fans like me who buy a season ticket year in year out, go to almost all away games plus spend money on merchandise and clothing in the club shop.

I don't rate Grix end of, or one or two others btw. They weren't clubs queuing up for him when hudds got rid. But I'm entitled to my opinion whether in the north stand or on this forum.


Fait point. I probably shouldn't have put the last bit.
I'm not questioning your right to be or value as a fan.
Just wanted to give our season a bit of perspective.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:03 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member
as a outsider with no axe to grind, the times ive seen grix against us or on sky ive always though he wasn't to bad, not a world beater but a good steady player, I suppose every team has a scapegoat,
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
