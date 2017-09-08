WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grix out Jowitt in!!!

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Grix out Jowitt in!!!

Post a reply
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 6:59 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5171
Location: Over there
If the internet had been around in 1968, there are some people on here who would have been instantly on the back of Don Fox.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:37 pm
leedscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 16, 2014 1:18 pm
Posts: 536
Big lads mate wrote:
I was fortunately enough to watch the game from a box in the Benidorm flats and at the time was furious how Scott dealt with it and made all around me aware of it. The thing that annoyed me the most was how lethargic he seemed to be to initially get to the ball knowing that a chasing pack were behind him , but now the dust has settled, but not the disappointment, having watched it back he made a good contribution throughout the game,i.e. The Toupou try which was class. I will never be one of the so call supporters who call for a player to be dropped because of one mistake, for obvious reasons. If that was the case then there would be a new line up every week. Let's keep behind them as we have had two great performances and the top 4 is still on and we can still win the next 2 games. Trin never do it the easy way :thumb:

Im with you last night i was fuming to me he bottled dropping on the ball but hes been great and i bet noone regrets his mistake more than him last night lets get on with things and win our next 2 we finish 3rd
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:43 pm
Winter is coming Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Sep 05, 2013 8:34 pm
Posts: 4
I very rarely post on here but have to say last night although desperately frustrated, I went from being so proud of being a Wakefield fan to reading some of the comments on here and being quite ashamed. Hopefully it was just heat of the moment but I fear not. Certain posters are absolutely fixed in their views of certain players, desperate to give them the next kicking just so they can say they were right about them yet conveniently ignoring any good performances. Grix is one scapegoat but there are others. The truth is that the season has been a remarkable achievement and every single player in the squad deserves massive credit for their contribution to it. Sport is about errors and many are made under pressure. The one thing about Scott Grix is that he'll come out next week displaying courage showing he can recover from adversity. When he does that, as he has done before, I hope those criticising will also credit his character
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:45 pm
Daddycool Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 846
:BOW: h
Winter is coming wrote:
I very rarely post on here but have to say last night although desperately frustrated, I went from being so proud of being a Wakefield fan to reading some of the comments on here and being quite ashamed. Hopefully it was just heat of the moment but I fear not. Certain posters are absolutely fixed in their views of certain players, desperate to give them the next kicking just so they can say they were right about them yet conveniently ignoring any good performances. Grix is one scapegoat but there are others. The truth is that the season has been a remarkable achievement and every single player in the squad deserves massive credit for their contribution to it. Sport is about errors and many are made under pressure. The one thing about Scott Grix is that he'll come out next week displaying courage showing he can recover from adversity. When he does that, as he has done before, I hope those criticising will also credit his character


You've only posted 4 times, showing that quality is better quantity every time. Well said sir
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:21 pm
normycat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2006 8:38 pm
Posts: 664
Top post by winter is coming. I for one have enjoyed this season and enjoyed being nervous about being in the top four and not in the middle eights. Some people need a reality check
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:38 am
senoj Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 7:56 pm
Posts: 251
If anyone I blame Daddy Cool, he ordered the extra coat of paint on the uprights! :roll:
Fine margins between winning and losing, the beauty of any sport.
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:23 am
Daddycool Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 846
senoj wrote:
If anyone I blame Daddy Cool, he ordered the extra coat of paint on the uprights! :roll:
Fine margins between winning and losing, the beauty of any sport.


I don't waste money on something I don't own!!
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:37 am
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4542
Michael Platt is a free agent.
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:59 am
Mr Bliss User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 01, 2005 8:44 pm
Posts: 7369
Location: Wakey
senoj wrote:
If anyone I blame Daddy Cool, he ordered the extra coat of paint on the uprights! :roll:
Fine margins between winning and losing, the beauty of any sport.


Yep - hitting the posts is rare so to hit them twice. The posts got in the way when Matty Ashurst dived in.
Fear: The best insurance money can buy.
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, Big lads mate, djcool, FIL, Joe Banjo, LG83, Mr Bliss, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, The Dreadnought, thebeagle, wtid71 and 179 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,628,6611,69376,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
18
- 16PARRAMATTA
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
10
- 22PENRITH
TV
  
  TODAY : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD
  
  TODAY : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  TODAY : 15:15
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM