If the internet had been around in 1968, there are some people on here who would have been instantly on the back of Don Fox. WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL. leedscat Cheeky half-back



Big lads mate wrote: I was fortunately enough to watch the game from a box in the Benidorm flats and at the time was furious how Scott dealt with it and made all around me aware of it. The thing that annoyed me the most was how lethargic he seemed to be to initially get to the ball knowing that a chasing pack were behind him , but now the dust has settled, but not the disappointment, having watched it back he made a good contribution throughout the game,i.e. The Toupou try which was class. I will never be one of the so call supporters who call for a player to be dropped because of one mistake, for obvious reasons. If that was the case then there would be a new line up every week. Let's keep behind them as we have had two great performances and the top 4 is still on and we can still win the next 2 games. Trin never do it the easy way

Im with you last night i was fuming to me he bottled dropping on the ball but hes been great and i bet noone regrets his mistake more than him last night lets get on with things and win our next 2 we finish 3rd Im with you last night i was fuming to me he bottled dropping on the ball but hes been great and i bet noone regrets his mistake more than him last night lets get on with things and win our next 2 we finish 3rd Winter is coming Stevo's Armpit

I very rarely post on here but have to say last night although desperately frustrated, I went from being so proud of being a Wakefield fan to reading some of the comments on here and being quite ashamed. Hopefully it was just heat of the moment but I fear not. Certain posters are absolutely fixed in their views of certain players, desperate to give them the next kicking just so they can say they were right about them yet conveniently ignoring any good performances. Grix is one scapegoat but there are others. The truth is that the season has been a remarkable achievement and every single player in the squad deserves massive credit for their contribution to it. Sport is about errors and many are made under pressure. The one thing about Scott Grix is that he'll come out next week displaying courage showing he can recover from adversity. When he does that, as he has done before, I hope those criticising will also credit his character Daddycool Cheeky half-back



h Winter is coming wrote: I very rarely post on here but have to say last night although desperately frustrated, I went from being so proud of being a Wakefield fan to reading some of the comments on here and being quite ashamed. Hopefully it was just heat of the moment but I fear not. Certain posters are absolutely fixed in their views of certain players, desperate to give them the next kicking just so they can say they were right about them yet conveniently ignoring any good performances. Grix is one scapegoat but there are others. The truth is that the season has been a remarkable achievement and every single player in the squad deserves massive credit for their contribution to it. Sport is about errors and many are made under pressure. The one thing about Scott Grix is that he'll come out next week displaying courage showing he can recover from adversity. When he does that, as he has done before, I hope those criticising will also credit his character



You've only posted 4 times, showing that quality is better quantity every time. Well said sir You've only posted 4 times, showing that quality is better quantity every time. Well said sir normycat Cheeky half-back



Top post by winter is coming. I for one have enjoyed this season and enjoyed being nervous about being in the top four and not in the middle eights. Some people need a reality check senoj Strong-running second rower



Fine margins between winning and losing, the beauty of any sport. If anyone I blame Daddy Cool, he ordered the extra coat of paint on the uprights!

