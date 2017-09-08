I very rarely post on here but have to say last night although desperately frustrated, I went from being so proud of being a Wakefield fan to reading some of the comments on here and being quite ashamed. Hopefully it was just heat of the moment but I fear not. Certain posters are absolutely fixed in their views of certain players, desperate to give them the next kicking just so they can say they were right about them yet conveniently ignoring any good performances. Grix is one scapegoat but there are others. The truth is that the season has been a remarkable achievement and every single player in the squad deserves massive credit for their contribution to it. Sport is about errors and many are made under pressure. The one thing about Scott Grix is that he'll come out next week displaying courage showing he can recover from adversity. When he does that, as he has done before, I hope those criticising will also credit his character