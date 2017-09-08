I was fortunately enough to watch the game from a box in the Benidorm flats and at the time was furious how Scott dealt with it and made all around me aware of it. The thing that annoyed me the most was how lethargic he seemed to be to initially get to the ball knowing that a chasing pack were behind him , but now the dust has settled, but not the disappointment, having watched it back he made a good contribution throughout the game,i.e. The Toupou try which was class. I will never be one of the so call supporters who call for a player to be dropped because of one mistake, for obvious reasons. If that was the case then there would be a new line up every week. Let's keep behind them as we have had two great performances and the top 4 is still on and we can still win the next 2 games. Trin never do it the easy way