Free-scoring winger
bren2k wrote:
The OP makes an outrageous proposition; Grix played a near perfect game last night - contrast his performance with the marquee player Ben Barba, who was like a rabbit in the headlights under most kicks that went his way, and got absolutely skinned by Toups, off a run created by a Scott Grix pass. Granted, that error was at a crucial time in a crucial game, but he shouldn't have been put in that position in the first place - so for me, he remains one of our best players this season, and it's grossly unfair to pin that loss entirely on him.
I hate posts like this; in a season where we're still in top 4 contention, despite having the lowest salary bill in SL, to round on an individual player and refer to him as stealing a wage, is bloody shameful.
...sums it up perfectly for me, Bren !!
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!
Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Fri Sep 08, 2017 12:57 pm
FIL wrote:
:CLAP: ...sums it up perfectly for me, Bren !!
I'll add one to that as well.
Fri Sep 08, 2017 1:19 pm
I was fortunately enough to watch the game from a box in the Benidorm flats and at the time was furious how Scott dealt with it and made all around me aware of it. The thing that annoyed me the most was how lethargic he seemed to be to initially get to the ball knowing that a chasing pack were behind him , but now the dust has settled, but not the disappointment, having watched it back he made a good contribution throughout the game,i.e. The Toupou try which was class. I will never be one of the so call supporters who call for a player to be dropped because of one mistake, for obvious reasons. If that was the case then there would be a new line up every week. Let's keep behind them as we have had two great performances and the top 4 is still on and we can still win the next 2 games. Trin never do it the easy way
Fri Sep 08, 2017 2:01 pm
PopTart wrote:
I count only 2 idiots.
Unfortunately being an idiot doesn't stop you buying a computer.
Anyway right now, including the error last night, there isn't another fullback in super league I'd rather have in this team.
I appreciate Hardaker Tomkins and maybe Shaul have some good skills but all make mistakes just like Grix and his leadership and ability to improve players around himsets him apart for me.
Really? No other fullback you'd have in the league? If you weren't a mod I would 100% think you were trolling
Fri Sep 08, 2017 3:15 pm
RWB wrote:
Really? No other fullback you'd have in the league? If you weren't a mod I would 100% think you were trolling
Lay off Grix everybody, he plays in the most exposed position on the field and, like goalkeepers in football, they look prats when they make an error because it often results in a try/goal being scored. To put your hands up week in/week out to put yourself in the headlights like that takes real courage - hopefully something that will rub off on his understudy. The fact that he is, on balance, a major positive contributor to the team outweighs one mistake that is magnified out of all proportion because of the circumstances its made in.
There may be better players than Grix, but I doubt there are any more honest ones.
Fri Sep 08, 2017 3:27 pm
Whilst I was absolutely gutted last night this morning I've cheered up. We're still in 4th and could well still be 4th tonight. I'd much rather be gutted that we lost in the last minute in a top four game than in a bottom four game.
These lads have exceeded every supporters expectations. At the beginning of the season I said we would finish 6th and a mate was all for having me sectioned, so to still be in contention for 4th with two to play I am overjoyed.
Nobody will know more than Scott Grix that he made a mistake and for the OP to say he is stealing a wage is an absolutely disgraceful comment. There's an old saying, "A man who has never made a mistake has never done anything". Perhaps that applies to the OP.
Lay off the lad and get behind him and the rest of the team next Thursday.
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
Fri Sep 08, 2017 3:39 pm
Well said it's disgraceful how Grix has been targeted by some so called supporters. The guy is only human and mistakes in sport happen and prior to that he played bloody well. Hope to god he doesn't read this forum and see all this trash posted by some people who have probably not even played the game.
Fri Sep 08, 2017 4:19 pm
Big lads mate wrote:
I was fortunately enough to watch the game from a box in the Benidorm flats and at the time was furious how Scott dealt with it and made all around me aware of it. The thing that annoyed me the most was how lethargic he seemed to be to initially get to the ball knowing that a chasing pack were behind him , but now the dust has settled, but not the disappointment, having watched it back he made a good contribution throughout the game,i.e. The Toupou try which was class. I will never be one of the so call supporters who call for a player to be dropped because of one mistake, for obvious reasons. If that was the case then there would be a new line up every week. Let's keep behind them as we have had two great performances and the top 4 is still on and we can still win the next 2 games. Trin never do it the easy way
Agree. I watched from hospitality and I was livid when Scott cost us the game because that is what he did and I am still hurting.
Having said that I don't want him banishing to the wastelands or executing. He made a mistake and as livid as I was I hope he is the first name on the team sheet for next Thursday's game at Hull.
