Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 12:54 pm
bren2k wrote:
The OP makes an outrageous proposition; Grix played a near perfect game last night - contrast his performance with the marquee player Ben Barba, who was like a rabbit in the headlights under most kicks that went his way, and got absolutely skinned by Toups, off a run created by a Scott Grix pass. Granted, that error was at a crucial time in a crucial game, but he shouldn't have been put in that position in the first place - so for me, he remains one of our best players this season, and it's grossly unfair to pin that loss entirely on him.

I hate posts like this; in a season where we're still in top 4 contention, despite having the lowest salary bill in SL, to round on an individual player and refer to him as stealing a wage, is bloody shameful.


:CLAP: ...sums it up perfectly for me, Bren !!
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 12:57 pm
FIL wrote:
:CLAP: ...sums it up perfectly for me, Bren !!


I'll add one to that as well.
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 1:19 pm
I was fortunately enough to watch the game from a box in the Benidorm flats and at the time was furious how Scott dealt with it and made all around me aware of it. The thing that annoyed me the most was how lethargic he seemed to be to initially get to the ball knowing that a chasing pack were behind him , but now the dust has settled, but not the disappointment, having watched it back he made a good contribution throughout the game,i.e. The Toupou try which was class. I will never be one of the so call supporters who call for a player to be dropped because of one mistake, for obvious reasons. If that was the case then there would be a new line up every week. Let's keep behind them as we have had two great performances and the top 4 is still on and we can still win the next 2 games. Trin never do it the easy way :thumb:
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 2:01 pm
PopTart wrote:
I count only 2 idiots.
Unfortunately being an idiot doesn't stop you buying a computer.

Anyway right now, including the error last night, there isn't another fullback in super league I'd rather have in this team.
I appreciate Hardaker Tomkins and maybe Shaul have some good skills but all make mistakes just like Grix and his leadership and ability to improve players around himsets him apart for me.



Really? No other fullback you'd have in the league? If you weren't a mod I would 100% think you were trolling
