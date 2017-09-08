bren2k wrote:
The OP makes an outrageous proposition; Grix played a near perfect game last night - contrast his performance with the marquee player Ben Barba, who was like a rabbit in the headlights under most kicks that went his way, and got absolutely skinned by Toups, off a run created by a Scott Grix pass. Granted, that error was at a crucial time in a crucial game, but he shouldn't have been put in that position in the first place - so for me, he remains one of our best players this season, and it's grossly unfair to pin that loss entirely on him.
I hate posts like this; in a season where we're still in top 4 contention, despite having the lowest salary bill in SL, to round on an individual player and refer to him as stealing a wage, is bloody shameful.
...sums it up perfectly for me, Bren !!