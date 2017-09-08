Plenty of keyboard warriors on here who, I suspect, would probably poop their pants if they stepped on to a rugby league field.

Grix, overall, has been a huge positive for us this season and has made a massive contribution to us being 4th in the league. He made a mistake - all players do at some point. If it had been in the 10th minute it would have been forgotten by the 15th but because it happened in the 78th minute he's a coward and should be sacked. He's not the best full back in the world and he's definitely not perfect but, with two crucial league games to go he's got to be first choice. Unless of course CC decides otherwise (and I suspect his judgement on this matter will be a lot more valid than the opinions of forum posters)