WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grix out Jowitt in!!!

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Grix out Jowitt in!!!

Post a reply
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 8:00 am
Kevs Head Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 810
Plenty of keyboard warriors on here who, I suspect, would probably poop their pants if they stepped on to a rugby league field.
Grix, overall, has been a huge positive for us this season and has made a massive contribution to us being 4th in the league. He made a mistake - all players do at some point. If it had been in the 10th minute it would have been forgotten by the 15th but because it happened in the 78th minute he's a coward and should be sacked. He's not the best full back in the world and he's definitely not perfect but, with two crucial league games to go he's got to be first choice. Unless of course CC decides otherwise (and I suspect his judgement on this matter will be a lot more valid than the opinions of forum posters)
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 8:17 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9499
Location: wakefield
Chris Chester said he wasn't the only problem in that last move and that he was the best signing he's made this year so I'm thinking Chester is ok with him playing.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, bren2k, chapylad, Dave K., dboy, Greavsie, jazzman, Joe Banjo, JonB95, Kevs Head, lampyboy, leslie boyd, Lupsetbull, Mardylad, musson, PHe, PopTart, Redscat, REDWHITEANDBLUE, supercat, Towns88, Two Points, Wildthing, Willzay and 267 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,627,8461,53276,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  TOMORROW : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  TOMORROW : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM