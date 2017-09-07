trin77 wrote: Is there some kind of emperors new clothes thing going on with Grix? He's crap end of. Didn't even want to play fullback was reason he left if I remember rightly. Ignoring bombs, joining the line with 100mph grubbers to nobody. Awesome. That error was criminal at a professional standard, he had an eternity to deal with that kick but has probably blown our season. Other than the other no balls Mathers he's the worse full back I've seen down here Blaymire and Holland weren't awesome but did there jobs unlike this clown. Don't allow a young lad to leave to keep this has been please.

The line I watched the last kick on, he was going to kick it and it curved away from him right at the last second. He tried to get a hand on it and lost his footing, probably because he was about to kick it when it curved away. I like Max too. At Cas he fielded a really hard bomb that Grix might not have...then in 2nd half he dropped a little chip I could have caught. It led to a try that made no difference. I thnik you need to get a bit of balance here fellow supporter. Grix has made some great runs, run some great lines, given us loads of attacking options and has also been defensively good sometimes...but does have some dodgy moments I will concede. He was damn unlucky at the end from the angle I saw it at