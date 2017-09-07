WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grix out Jowitt in!!!

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Grix out Jowitt in!!!

Post a reply
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 11:18 pm
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1404
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
For me, going for the two there near the end is the right call every time in that situation. Yes it was far out, but it wasnt much of an angle, and a goalkicker of Finns capability, was confident it would go over.

I was stood directly behind the posts and when he initally struck it, the kick looked good, think the wind caused it to drift.

What we didnt do was back up the kick. Anyone remember on how Ray Price used to watch penalties, and the Leeds try at Cardiff, in 2007, rebounds leading to tries does happen.

What they SHOULD have done was take the 2 on offer before half time, and shouldnt have been trying to defend an 8 point lead for about 25 minutes.

And the latter point...yes it probably was the wrong call to defend an 8 pt lead for 25 mins...mind you, did you note Reece Lyne played the whole half injured as did Miller...maybe this influenced matters
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 11:35 pm
trin77 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 24, 2006 3:44 pm
Posts: 344
Location: The Merrie City
Is there some kind of emperors new clothes thing going on with Grix? He's crap end of. Didn't even want to play fullback was reason he left if I remember rightly. Ignoring bombs, joining the line with 100mph grubbers to nobody. Awesome. That error was criminal at a professional standard, he had an eternity to deal with that kick but has probably blown our season. Other than the other no balls Mathers he's the worse full back I've seen down here Blaymire and Holland weren't awesome but did there jobs unlike this clown. Don't allow a young lad to leave to keep this has been please.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY WILDCATS

NEVER FINISHED BOTTOM OF SUPER LEAGUE
NEVER RELEGATED
NEVER INVOLVED IN FAKE MERGERS
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 12:06 am
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1404
trin77 wrote:
Is there some kind of emperors new clothes thing going on with Grix? He's crap end of. Didn't even want to play fullback was reason he left if I remember rightly. Ignoring bombs, joining the line with 100mph grubbers to nobody. Awesome. That error was criminal at a professional standard, he had an eternity to deal with that kick but has probably blown our season. Other than the other no balls Mathers he's the worse full back I've seen down here Blaymire and Holland weren't awesome but did there jobs unlike this clown. Don't allow a young lad to leave to keep this has been please.

The line I watched the last kick on, he was going to kick it and it curved away from him right at the last second. He tried to get a hand on it and lost his footing, probably because he was about to kick it when it curved away. I like Max too. At Cas he fielded a really hard bomb that Grix might not have...then in 2nd half he dropped a little chip I could have caught. It led to a try that made no difference. I thnik you need to get a bit of balance here fellow supporter. Grix has made some great runs, run some great lines, given us loads of attacking options and has also been defensively good sometimes...but does have some dodgy moments I will concede. He was damn unlucky at the end from the angle I saw it at
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 12:26 am
TURFEDOUT Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 31, 2005 10:13 am
Posts: 2709
trin77 wrote:
Is there some kind of emperors new clothes thing going on with Grix? He's crap end of. Didn't even want to play fullback was reason he left if I remember rightly. Ignoring bombs, joining the line with 100mph grubbers to nobody. Awesome. That error was criminal at a professional standard, he had an eternity to deal with that kick but has probably blown our season. Other than the other no balls Mathers he's the worse full back I've seen down here Blaymire and Holland weren't awesome but did there jobs unlike this clown. Don't allow a young lad to leave to keep this has been please.


Most of that is utter horse crap.
He left us in 2010 because he was a free agent.
He went to Huddersfield as a utility back in the season after when Brett Hodgson left for Warrington he established himself as first choice full back.
Our destiny is in our own hands still,you can pick out many occasions over the season that an individuals error has contributed to us not getting a win.Overall his contribution to a relatively successful season has been very good,Im sure young Jowitts time will come,but i also doubt we would still have our destiny in our own hands if Jowitt had been first choice this season rather than Grix and the people that are paid to make those decisions have a hell of a lot more knowledge of the game than you or me.
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 5:53 am
musson Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 547
TURFEDOUT wrote:
Overall his contribution to a relatively successful season has been very good,Im sure young Jowitts time will come,but i also doubt we would still have our destiny in our own hands if Jowitt had been first choice this season rather than Grix and the people that are paid to make those decisions have a hell of a lot more knowledge of the game than you or me.



This

If Grixy had of handled that ball last night correctly we would have won the match and we'd pretty much be in the semis (oh how I have dreamed of seeing us get there)!

But without grix we'd not be in the great position we are in either, make no mistake the majority of the time he's being excellent for us, unfortunately the defensive mistakes he has made seem to be magnified some how

The droppped bombs at Salford springs to mind

Hopefully we'll get some luck in the coming weeks and it will be forgotten about
God knows we all deserve some luck
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 6:03 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1627
I did notice that they were struggling, so yes, it could have done.

That then brings the debate back in, why are we having a bench full of forwards. Could have played Brown, with Arundel dropping to bench, or put Williams on the bench
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 6:08 am
wtid71 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 24, 2013 8:07 am
Posts: 288
Trinity1315 wrote:
No doubt Grix should have booted the ball but he didn't and the rest is history.
Thought he was having a good game up till then. Took every high ball and set up Bill's try.
Starts next game for me.


This.
Some very poor comments on twitter last night considering after Tupou I thought Scott was the best player on the field until that crucial error.
Brilliant performance to be proud of as a fan last night which made the result so much harder to take. Don't know if anyone saw Martyn Sadler 's comment but I thought it was very disrespectful.
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 6:25 am
Trinity 61 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Nov 10, 2006 4:57 pm
Posts: 361
newgroundb4cas wrote:
Told u months ago grix a liability he made a error a 8 year old would make hes let the club and ths city down tonight. Was a minute to go ffs not ten mins just pat it dead u plonker unforgivable... Sack him

You are a cretin!
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 7:07 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11336
Location: The City of Wakefield
Terrible thread - utterly shameful.

4th in SL - having an amazing season and certain cretins want a player sacked?

:roll: :roll: :roll:
TRINITY Wildcats.
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 7:14 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9498
Location: wakefield
I'm pleased that apart from a couple of posters most realise how good Grix is and how valuable to the team he is.

It happened. Thats big important games or you. We live with it and move on.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, altofts wildcat, ball-in-hand, bellycouldtackle, Fordy, got there, Jizzer, jools, Kevs Head, lampyboy, leg_end, mwindass, PopTart, Sandal Cat, Schunter, Trinity 61, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Wildthing, wtid71, Yahoo [Bot] and 277 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,627,8151,42576,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  TOMORROW : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  TOMORROW : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM