Eastern Wildcat wrote:
For me, going for the two there near the end is the right call every time in that situation. Yes it was far out, but it wasnt much of an angle, and a goalkicker of Finns capability, was confident it would go over.
I was stood directly behind the posts and when he initally struck it, the kick looked good, think the wind caused it to drift.
What we didnt do was back up the kick. Anyone remember on how Ray Price used to watch penalties, and the Leeds try at Cardiff, in 2007, rebounds leading to tries does happen.
What they SHOULD have done was take the 2 on offer before half time, and shouldnt have been trying to defend an 8 point lead for about 25 minutes.
And the latter point...yes it probably was the wrong call to defend an 8 pt lead for 25 mins...mind you, did you note Reece Lyne played the whole half injured as did Miller...maybe this influenced matters
trin77
Is there some kind of emperors new clothes thing going on with Grix? He's crap end of. Didn't even want to play fullback was reason he left if I remember rightly. Ignoring bombs, joining the line with 100mph grubbers to nobody. Awesome. That error was criminal at a professional standard, he had an eternity to deal with that kick but has probably blown our season. Other than the other no balls Mathers he's the worse full back I've seen down here Blaymire and Holland weren't awesome but did there jobs unlike this clown. Don't allow a young lad to leave to keep this has been please.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY WILDCATS
NEVER FINISHED BOTTOM OF SUPER LEAGUE
NEVER RELEGATED
NEVER INVOLVED IN FAKE MERGERS
trin77 wrote:
Is there some kind of emperors new clothes thing going on with Grix? He's crap end of. Didn't even want to play fullback was reason he left if I remember rightly. Ignoring bombs, joining the line with 100mph grubbers to nobody. Awesome. That error was criminal at a professional standard, he had an eternity to deal with that kick but has probably blown our season. Other than the other no balls Mathers he's the worse full back I've seen down here Blaymire and Holland weren't awesome but did there jobs unlike this clown. Don't allow a young lad to leave to keep this has been please.
The line I watched the last kick on, he was going to kick it and it curved away from him right at the last second. He tried to get a hand on it and lost his footing, probably because he was about to kick it when it curved away. I like Max too. At Cas he fielded a really hard bomb that Grix might not have...then in 2nd half he dropped a little chip I could have caught. It led to a try that made no difference. I thnik you need to get a bit of balance here fellow supporter. Grix has made some great runs, run some great lines, given us loads of attacking options and has also been defensively good sometimes...but does have some dodgy moments I will concede. He was damn unlucky at the end from the angle I saw it at
trin77 wrote:
Is there some kind of emperors new clothes thing going on with Grix? He's crap end of. Didn't even want to play fullback was reason he left if I remember rightly. Ignoring bombs, joining the line with 100mph grubbers to nobody. Awesome. That error was criminal at a professional standard, he had an eternity to deal with that kick but has probably blown our season. Other than the other no balls Mathers he's the worse full back I've seen down here Blaymire and Holland weren't awesome but did there jobs unlike this clown. Don't allow a young lad to leave to keep this has been please.
Most of that is utter horse crap.
He left us in 2010 because he was a free agent.
He went to Huddersfield as a utility back in the season after when Brett Hodgson left for Warrington he established himself as first choice full back.
Our destiny is in our own hands still,you can pick out many occasions over the season that an individuals error has contributed to us not getting a win.Overall his contribution to a relatively successful season has been very good,Im sure young Jowitts time will come,but i also doubt we would still have our destiny in our own hands if Jowitt had been first choice this season rather than Grix and the people that are paid to make those decisions have a hell of a lot more knowledge of the game than you or me.
TURFEDOUT wrote:
Overall his contribution to a relatively successful season has been very good,Im sure young Jowitts time will come,but i also doubt we would still have our destiny in our own hands if Jowitt had been first choice this season rather than Grix and the people that are paid to make those decisions have a hell of a lot more knowledge of the game than you or me.
This
If Grixy had of handled that ball last night correctly we would have won the match and we'd pretty much be in the semis (oh how I have dreamed of seeing us get there)!
But without grix we'd not be in the great position we are in either, make no mistake the majority of the time he's being excellent for us, unfortunately the defensive mistakes he has made seem to be magnified some how
The droppped bombs at Salford springs to mind
Hopefully we'll get some luck in the coming weeks and it will be forgotten about
God knows we all deserve some luck
I did notice that they were struggling, so yes, it could have done.
That then brings the debate back in, why are we having a bench full of forwards. Could have played Brown, with Arundel dropping to bench, or put Williams on the bench
Trinity1315 wrote:
No doubt Grix should have booted the ball but he didn't and the rest is history.
Thought he was having a good game up till then. Took every high ball and set up Bill's try.
Starts next game for me.
This.
Some very poor comments on twitter last night considering after Tupou I thought Scott was the best player on the field until that crucial error.
Brilliant performance to be proud of as a fan last night which made the result so much harder to take. Don't know if anyone saw Martyn Sadler 's comment but I thought it was very disrespectful.
newgroundb4cas wrote:
Told u months ago grix a liability he made a error a 8 year old would make hes let the club and ths city down tonight. Was a minute to go ffs not ten mins just pat it dead u plonker unforgivable... Sack him
You are a cretin!
Terrible thread - utterly shameful.
4th in SL - having an amazing season and certain cretins want a player sacked?
TRINITY Wildcats.
I'm pleased that apart from a couple of posters most realise how good Grix is and how valuable to the team he is.
It happened. Thats big important games or you. We live with it and move on.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
