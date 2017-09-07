Eastern Wildcat wrote:

For me, going for the two there near the end is the right call every time in that situation. Yes it was far out, but it wasnt much of an angle, and a goalkicker of Finns capability, was confident it would go over.



I was stood directly behind the posts and when he initally struck it, the kick looked good, think the wind caused it to drift.



What we didnt do was back up the kick. Anyone remember on how Ray Price used to watch penalties, and the Leeds try at Cardiff, in 2007, rebounds leading to tries does happen.



What they SHOULD have done was take the 2 on offer before half time, and shouldnt have been trying to defend an 8 point lead for about 25 minutes.