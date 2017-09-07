WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grix out Jowitt in!!!

Thu Sep 07, 2017 11:18 pm
charlie63wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1402
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
For me, going for the two there near the end is the right call every time in that situation. Yes it was far out, but it wasnt much of an angle, and a goalkicker of Finns capability, was confident it would go over.

I was stood directly behind the posts and when he initally struck it, the kick looked good, think the wind caused it to drift.

What we didnt do was back up the kick. Anyone remember on how Ray Price used to watch penalties, and the Leeds try at Cardiff, in 2007, rebounds leading to tries does happen.

What they SHOULD have done was take the 2 on offer before half time, and shouldnt have been trying to defend an 8 point lead for about 25 minutes.

And the latter point...yes it probably was the wrong call to defend an 8 pt lead for 25 mins...mind you, did you note Reece Lyne played the whole half injured as did Miller...maybe this influenced matters
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Thu Sep 07, 2017 11:35 pm
trin77
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 24, 2006 3:44 pm
Posts: 344
Location: The Merrie City
Is there some kind of emperors new clothes thing going on with Grix? He's crap end of. Didn't even want to play fullback was reason he left if I remember rightly. Ignoring bombs, joining the line with 100mph grubbers to nobody. Awesome. That error was criminal at a professional standard, he had an eternity to deal with that kick but has probably blown our season. Other than the other no balls Mathers he's the worse full back I've seen down here Blaymire and Holland weren't awesome but did there jobs unlike this clown. Don't allow a young lad to leave to keep this has been please.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY WILDCATS

NEVER FINISHED BOTTOM OF SUPER LEAGUE
NEVER RELEGATED
NEVER INVOLVED IN FAKE MERGERS
