Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Teflon Grix will keep Jowitt out until the lad leaves the club. Absolutely gutted tonight and I'll bet Grix is over it already with CC patting him on the back and arm round his hunched shoulders.
Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:50 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
I'm a massive fan of grix
But that was completely unacceptable from one of our most experienced team members
We lost that game down to his mistake regardless of what opportunities we did or didn't take during the full game
He could have cleared it or touched it down but did neither
All we can do now is hope hull beat Wigan Tomoz
Then we've got to win the last 2 games Wigan at home and hull away
And sadly I can't see that happening
I will try to stay positive as I always do but for me that pretty much our season over
Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:54 pm
Joined: Thu Apr 06, 2006 12:12 pm
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Come on! One error in an otherwise excellent game. Yeah, it was a damn important one, but he shouldn't have been put in that position. That play should have been closed down. It's like blaming a goalie for an error when the goal scorer has weaved through the whole side as if they weren't there.
I take your point but that's pushing it for me. He had a good game and there's no point getting on his back, but that was an absolutely shocking error at this level. At such a critical part if the game with 3 minutes left. Very poor. No doubt he'll be gutted still
Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:56 pm
Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
No doubt Grix should have booted the ball but he didn't and the rest is history.
Thought he was having a good game up till then. Took every high ball and set up Bill's try.
Starts next game for me.
Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:59 pm
Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Slugger McBatt wrote:
I think he was caught between two stools. Not quite near enough to boot out but he couldn't get his body right to fall on it.
I hope he scores the winner at Hull.
If Grixy plays next week against Hull it should show that Chris Chester as faith in him ! I would trust his judgment before some of the numpty's on here.
Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:02 pm
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
It is a tough one to call here.
I think overall in the season he has gone ok, but in the second half of the season there had been errors creeping into his game.
I do tbink he has had plenty of chances and would like to see Max get a run.
Sometimes when a player makes an error, it is a mental thing, and it depends whether Chessie thinks he needs a break or him getting back on the horse, especially with another big game next week.
