Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:49 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6128
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Teflon Grix will keep Jowitt out until the lad leaves the club. Absolutely gutted tonight and I'll bet Grix is over it already with CC patting him on the back and arm round his hunched shoulders.
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:50 pm
musson
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 546
I'm a massive fan of grix

But that was completely unacceptable from one of our most experienced team members
We lost that game down to his mistake regardless of what opportunities we did or didn't take during the full game
He could have cleared it or touched it down but did neither


All we can do now is hope hull beat Wigan Tomoz
Then we've got to win the last 2 games Wigan at home and hull away
And sadly I can't see that happening

I will try to stay positive as I always do but for me that pretty much our season over
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:54 pm
Schunter
Joined: Thu Apr 06, 2006 12:12 pm
Posts: 4620
Location: Shirley Williams is rancid
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Come on! One error in an otherwise excellent game. Yeah, it was a damn important one, but he shouldn't have been put in that position. That play should have been closed down. It's like blaming a goalie for an error when the goal scorer has weaved through the whole side as if they weren't there.


I take your point but that's pushing it for me. He had a good game and there's no point getting on his back, but that was an absolutely shocking error at this level. At such a critical part if the game with 3 minutes left. Very poor. No doubt he'll be gutted still
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:56 pm
Trinity1315
Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 623
No doubt Grix should have booted the ball but he didn't and the rest is history.
Thought he was having a good game up till then. Took every high ball and set up Bill's try.
Starts next game for me.
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:59 pm
cheshirecat57
Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 818
Slugger McBatt wrote:
I think he was caught between two stools. Not quite near enough to boot out but he couldn't get his body right to fall on it.

I hope he scores the winner at Hull.

If Grixy plays next week against Hull it should show that Chris Chester as faith in him ! I would trust his judgment before some of the numpty's on here.
Re: Grix out Jowitt in!!!
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:02 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1624
It is a tough one to call here.

I think overall in the season he has gone ok, but in the second half of the season there had been errors creeping into his game.

I do tbink he has had plenty of chances and would like to see Max get a run.

Sometimes when a player makes an error, it is a mental thing, and it depends whether Chessie thinks he needs a break or him getting back on the horse, especially with another big game next week.
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, alegend, apollosghost, B V Bob, basher11, BOJ042, captaincaveman, cas all the way, cheshirecat57, cocker, coco the fullback, cross lane cat, DAVE@CAS1990, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Emley Cat, FickleFingerOfFate, Five and last, freddyfox73, Gazwire, Google Adsense [Bot], Jake the Peg, Jizzer, JonnoTheGreat, Kevs Head, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, lampyboy, leedscat, LG83, Lockers700, Lupsetbull, MattyB, Mr Bliss, musson, nathb6, newgroundb4wakey, Oddshapeball, paperboy, PHe, pie.warrior, polancoboy, poplar cats alive, proper-shaped-balls, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, rochdale warrior, Scarlet Pimpernell, Schunter, Slugger McBatt, Smew, supercat, The Avenger, Tricky2309, trin77, Trinity1315, TURFEDOUT, Two Points, wakeytrin, westgaterunner, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 501 guests

