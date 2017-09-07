I'm a massive fan of grix



But that was completely unacceptable from one of our most experienced team members

We lost that game down to his mistake regardless of what opportunities we did or didn't take during the full game

He could have cleared it or touched it down but did neither





All we can do now is hope hull beat Wigan Tomoz

Then we've got to win the last 2 games Wigan at home and hull away

And sadly I can't see that happening



I will try to stay positive as I always do but for me that pretty much our season over