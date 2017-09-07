WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Parking

Parking
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:18 pm
Where's best place to park on match day? Don't mind a 15-20 minute walk to the ground. I imagine the ones recommended on the website get full and are terrible to get out of post game but may be wrong any help appreciated
Re: Parking
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:59 pm
I park on what was Brigham Grove, the area is being redeveloped, all the council houses were knocked down. Did a quick Google maps and it comes out as HU9 5TU.
It's about a fifteen minute walk, it looks like down town Aleppo but I've never had a problem, I'm an out of town Rover's fan and I've seen a lot of opposition fans walking back up to there and I've never seen anyone getting any aggro.
The controversial bit comes here... I think Sue Downs's chippy is good, most Rover's fans don't, but I live in the evil West Riding where decent fish and chips is a holy grail for a boy from the sea, so I expect my standards are lower.
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 7:25 am
AND I bet you love the Patties I know I do Just got the fish and chip shop near me to make them with the hull Recipe they are just the same Jummy :)
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 8:00 am
Sounds perfect to me I will give it a go on Saturday, thanks very much :) I have always been curious as to what downtown Aleppo looks like so it will be nice to get an idea. Is Sue Downs chippy nearby? As a fellow West Riding dweller I wonder if my taste buds agree with you or the majority

