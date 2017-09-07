I park on what was Brigham Grove, the area is being redeveloped, all the council houses were knocked down. Did a quick Google maps and it comes out as HU9 5TU. It's about a fifteen minute walk, it looks like down town Aleppo but I've never had a problem, I'm an out of town Rover's fan and I've seen a lot of opposition fans walking back up to there and I've never seen anyone getting any aggro. The controversial bit comes here... I think Sue Downs's chippy is good, most Rover's fans don't, but I live in the evil West Riding where decent fish and chips is a holy grail for a boy from the sea, so I expect my standards are lower.

In the beginning

Was the word

And the word

Was Goose



And love the word of Goose

Was Honk

A sound that replicates

The sound of the grand opening crack

Of the primordial egg



In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.

A honk sound

That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists

On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.



Those ignorants, whose minds,

Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101

And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose

And more over hypocriteness to the goose



Here's through the eva

The bial unique beats of

Electro-chemical fusion of

Techno-funk final scratching

That makes our tail feathers

Shake