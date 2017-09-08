WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints win-Good or bad?

Re: Saints win-Good or bad?
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 7:01 am
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5608
Is it just me that can foresee Cas purposely losing against Hull in their last fixture to knock us out?
Re: Saints win-Good or bad?
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 7:04 am
muttywhitedog
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Aug 31, 2013 10:52 pm
Posts: 193
Cas will have a big influence on who gets 3rd/4th, if they decide to rest a few for either the Wigan or Hull game before their home semi final.
Re: Saints win-Good or bad?
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 7:18 am
tank123
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Sep 02, 2007 8:31 pm
Posts: 1657
We should not be bothered about other results.

We in all our games we finish 3rd. At the end of the day if we do get 3rd then it will just show how poor SL has become. Our worst season in years and to even be thinking of top 3 is a total farce given what we have seen this season by us.
