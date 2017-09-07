Weird position we're in after that result. If Wakey had won then tomorrow wouldn't be quite win or bust IMO yet we would be further away from the play offs and would only go fourth with a victory. Due to the Saints win it now seems like win or bust tomorrow yet a win rewards us with 3rd place. I can't see Saints not winning their last two games (Salford and Huddersfield) which due to their points difference means we may well need to win our last three.
A win would be massive tomorrow. If we get that we'll be in a terrific position.
