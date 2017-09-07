WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints win-Good or bad?

Saints win-Good or bad?
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:10 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Weird position we're in after that result. If Wakey had won then tomorrow wouldn't be quite win or bust IMO yet we would be further away from the play offs and would only go fourth with a victory. Due to the Saints win it now seems like win or bust tomorrow yet a win rewards us with 3rd place. I can't see Saints not winning their last two games (Salford and Huddersfield) which due to their points difference means we may well need to win our last three.

A win would be massive tomorrow. If we get that we'll be in a terrific position.
Re: Saints win-Good or bad?
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:20 pm
Yorkshire Warrior Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Mar 13, 2014 5:15 pm
Posts: 4
I agree with all that - the Saints win means we must win tomorrow. Gutted for Wakefield and Chris Chester.
Re: Saints win-Good or bad?
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:22 pm
hatty User avatar
I think the nature of saints win will deflate Wakefield and they have to travel to Hull next which might be a game too far. At the end of the day we just have to keep winning and not look at what others are doing.
Re: Saints win-Good or bad?
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:27 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
hatty wrote:
I think the nature of saints win will deflate Wakefield and they have to travel to Hull next which might be a game too far. At the end of the day we just have to keep winning and not look at what others are doing.


Is exactly right. We've got not only a play off spot in our own hands now, we've actually got third place in our own hands if we keep winning (and by enough points).

It's a head twister that a Wakey win tonight would have pushed us further away in points terms from the play offs yet kept us higher in the table but made tomorrow (slightly) less 'must win'.

It's the fate of the fixtures and in truth is fantastic for this format we're currently playing under.
Re: Saints win-Good or bad?
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:38 pm
nohalfbacks User avatar
Either way if Wigan win their last three games then they finish 3rd. The rest can battle it out for who has the privilege of playing Cas in the semis.
Re: Saints win-Good or bad?
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:43 pm
number 6 User avatar
nohalfbacks wrote:
Either way if Wigan win their last three games then they finish 3rd. The rest can battle it out for who has the privilege of playing Cas in the semis.



we (fc) wont mind playing cas in the semi finals, should've beaten them at the jungle last time, they hold no fear for us

i think cas fans may be a bit worried now seeing it could be wigan/saints/fc facing them in the semi finals!
Re: Saints win-Good or bad?
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:54 pm
Good and bad, win tomorrow and we're in a great position, lose and our rubbish points difference could do for us even if we were to beat Cas and Wakey.
Re: Saints win-Good or bad?
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:36 pm
NSW User avatar
We don't deserve a play off spot this year.

If we win we go 3rd unbelievable. If we win tomorrow then beat Wakefield last game of the season we should be in.
Re: Saints win-Good or bad?
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:53 pm
Lester Bangs Stevo's Armpit

NSW wrote:
We don't deserve a play off spot this year.


Why not? History tells us that you win the comp by hitting form at the right time. Seems to me we're doing just that. If we get it we deserve it.

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

