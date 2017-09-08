Mr. Zucchini Head wrote: He's right though. As a neutral (albeit one that would have preferred you to win) I thought you stopped playing too early. You were easily the better side and managed to negotiate the 12 man spell well. But then instead of just doing what had got you into that position you tried to sit on it. Yes you defended well, and yes you would have won anyway if not for the missed penalty or the Grix error, but you allowed Saints to stay in the game when they were second best by a long way. The big decision that I just didn't get at all was the penalty kick that took you 4 points ahead. There was no benefit to that, all it did was give Saints the edge back in the field position stakes when you should have had a set on their line to try to kill it with a try. Even just getting tackled on their try line would have been better for you than kicking the 2. There is a time and a place to drill it over the touch line, and there is also a time where you keep the foot on the throat.

All if's and but's and none of it matters now but, the calls to go for goal or, not, proved decisive on the night, not to mention half the width of the upright.Should we have taken the 2 points, from just left of the sticks just before HT ?Should we have gone for goal to go 6 up (the one that hit the post) or, should we have stuck it in the corner and wound down the clock and possibly come away with a match winning try and of course, should Grix have just killed the ball and then allow us to take as long as possible with the restart.So near and yet so far but, ultimately, we would still have had to win next week and again at Wigan the following week and in this respect, nothing has changed.Onwards and upwards.Come on Trin !