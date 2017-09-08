chissitt wrote: Well it's funny that because we defended really well for 49 of the 50 minutes you mention, and only let them in from a mistake by a player who you are defending's split piece of indecision, as for your last part, you must be a very clever person if you knew that Grix would make that error because up until then he had played well and never looked like putting a foot wrong so fair play to you for spotting it.

He's right though. As a neutral (albeit one that would have preferred you to win) I thought you stopped playing too early. You were easily the better side and managed to negotiate the 12 man spell well. But then instead of just doing what had got you into that position you tried to sit on it. Yes you defended well, and yes you would have won anyway if not for the missed penalty or the Grix error, but you allowed Saints to stay in the game when they were second best by a long way. The big decision that I just didn't get at all was the penalty kick that took you 4 points ahead. There was no benefit to that, all it did was give Saints the edge back in the field position stakes when you should have had a set on their line to try to kill it with a try. Even just getting tackled on their try line would have been better for you than kicking the 2. There is a time and a place to drill it over the touch line, and there is also a time where you keep the foot on the throat.