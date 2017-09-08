TrinityIHC wrote:

I was absolutely gutted last night, but still clapped the team off - what a great effort against what is a very good Saints side.



We played well but didnt get the rub of the green, and Grix after playing 79 mins of SL rugby fluffs a kick of a bouncing oval ball. We should have won but thems the breaks. Hull and Wigan will be tough, but so what? We've already done Wigan at their place and pushed Hull all the way.



Fair play to Saints, they stuck to the task and got the rewards.