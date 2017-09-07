westgaterunner wrote: If thats what Wakey do best, well give me that every game, every season, they played really well and if not for the goal posts we would be seeing all the expert pundits saying how brilliant we were tonight. Coming out of the ground tonight some of the comments about the team was unbelievable,. Some of our supporters want to have a reality check on the teams turnaround in the last 2 years.

Totally. We played a near perfect game. I am not going to be hard on them. I thought we had rotten luck. 2 hit the post kicks. From my seat the crush tackle decision looked harsh and the binning even harsher and that really took the wind out of our attacking sails for 15 mins. BUT as I said in another post, the 2 pen decisions I thought were poor. Should have taken 2 before half time. And you keep the ball OUT of St Helen's hands with 5 to go in a game like that. A 45 m pen under pressure on a breezy night, was too risky for me. I'd have gone for touch and a repeat set or 2..Not saying it with hindsight. I felt both decisions were tempting fate and, as lady luck loves us so much, fate vomited on our lap again.