Re: Thats what Wakey do best
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:47 pm
charlie63wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1404
westgaterunner wrote:
If thats what Wakey do best, well give me that every game, every season, they played really well and if not for the goal posts we would be seeing all the expert pundits saying how brilliant we were tonight. Coming out of the ground tonight some of the comments about the team was unbelievable,. Some of our supporters want to have a reality check on the teams turnaround in the last 2 years.

Totally. We played a near perfect game. I am not going to be hard on them. I thought we had rotten luck. 2 hit the post kicks. From my seat the crush tackle decision looked harsh and the binning even harsher and that really took the wind out of our attacking sails for 15 mins. BUT as I said in another post, the 2 pen decisions I thought were poor. Should have taken 2 before half time. And you keep the ball OUT of St Helen's hands with 5 to go in a game like that. A 45 m pen under pressure on a breezy night, was too risky for me. I'd have gone for touch and a repeat set or 2..Not saying it with hindsight. I felt both decisions were tempting fate and, as lady luck loves us so much, fate vomited on our lap again.
Re: Thats what Wakey do best
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 12:16 am
charlie63wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1404
King Street Cat wrote:
The task in hand is still the same... Win two more games. Two tougher games to win now though. Tonight was our chance to put Saints out of the running but we blew it.

Yes. I was snarling walking away tonight and frustrated with a few key decisions and tactics but blimey let's get real, we are still in with a chance of the SL title albeit a longish shot. The reactions I am reading are ridiculous from some. Idiotic. I thought we'd be in the middle 8's. If anything, we were too careful tonight. Now it is Shush or bust I am hoping we just don't die wishing like maybe we did a bit tonight, As for blaming Grix..PATHETIC GROW UP
Re: Thats what Wakey do best
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 6:26 am
snowie
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17854
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Very poor turn out from Saints though. Apart from Catalans, probably the lowest away following of the season.
Was my wedding anniversary today and I was there instead of out celebrating. Nice of the club to provide a clown act for me though.
yes was a shocking turn out by the saints fans,
congratulations on your anniversary choosing between an event and a celebratory day isn't easy and they let you down and all the fans the walked away in disgust showed what they felt too

we should be as a club pulling in another 3k fans just where and why have they turned they back on the club at a successful time, normally it would draw them in so frustrating
Re: Thats what Wakey do best
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 6:36 am
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1627
I agree Snowie.

An improved year last year, backed up by this one. It was said earlier in the year that improvements on the pitch.

I read the other day that there is a side out there, that have sent out flyers, promoting their club, with incentives, round to new housing estates that have sprung up in the city.

Not surprising, that their average gate is higher than ours.

Seem to recall, I had a similar idea months ago and posted it on here. Some on here thought it was a stupid idea.
Re: Thats what Wakey do best
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 6:52 am
wildshot
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1530
Location: The world is my oyster!
After sleeping on it there is little less emotion now reflecting on last night. The game will be remembered for Finn's kick which hit the post and for the last Saints' try. Gutted as I am, we have to move on.

The task is now tougher than it was at 5pm yesterday, however 2 from 2 is what we need. I'm anticipating a positive reaction from the team next week. I just hope Hull stuff Wigan tonight and keeps us in fourth. I think that is the best outcome we can hope for.
http://flightsandfrustration.com/

It is "Fifita" not "Fafita"

If you don't know the difference between "there", "their" and "they're" I might get annoyed.

Sharing First World problems so you can get it right first time.

Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity
Re: Thats what Wakey do best
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 7:13 am
Kevs Head
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 809
Emotions a little less raw this morning. Let's face it - we've had a fantastic season and it's not over yet. We could easily stay 4th. Win our next two games - this is Wakefield were talking about, nothing's impossible - and, if other results go our way, we could still get 3rd. Last nights gone, onwards and upwards!!
