WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Thats what Wakey do best

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Thats what Wakey do best

Post a reply
Re: Thats what Wakey do best
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:47 pm
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1404
westgaterunner wrote:
If thats what Wakey do best, well give me that every game, every season, they played really well and if not for the goal posts we would be seeing all the expert pundits saying how brilliant we were tonight. Coming out of the ground tonight some of the comments about the team was unbelievable,. Some of our supporters want to have a reality check on the teams turnaround in the last 2 years.

Totally. We played a near perfect game. I am not going to be hard on them. I thought we had rotten luck. 2 hit the post kicks. From my seat the crush tackle decision looked harsh and the binning even harsher and that really took the wind out of our attacking sails for 15 mins. BUT as I said in another post, the 2 pen decisions I thought were poor. Should have taken 2 before half time. And you keep the ball OUT of St Helen's hands with 5 to go in a game like that. A 45 m pen under pressure on a breezy night, was too risky for me. I'd have gone for touch and a repeat set or 2..Not saying it with hindsight. I felt both decisions were tempting fate and, as lady luck loves us so much, fate vomited on our lap again.
Re: Thats what Wakey do best
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 12:16 am
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1404
King Street Cat wrote:
The task in hand is still the same... Win two more games. Two tougher games to win now though. Tonight was our chance to put Saints out of the running but we blew it.

Yes. I was snarling walking away tonight and frustrated with a few key decisions and tactics but blimey let's get real, we are still in with a chance of the SL title albeit a longish shot. The reactions I am reading are ridiculous from some. Idiotic. I thought we'd be in the middle 8's. If anything, we were too careful tonight. Now it is Shush or bust I am hoping we just don't die wishing like maybe we did a bit tonight, As for blaming Grix..PATHETIC GROW UP
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: charlie63wildcat, djcool, Egg Banjo, The Avenger, TURFEDOUT and 84 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,627,77174476,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  TOMORROW : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  TOMORROW : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM