We are still in it but tonight at ht we had put ourselves in a good position to put one foot in the semi finals but we're too negative in the 2nd half. Playing the percentages was the right thing to do whilst Hadley was in the bin, but when we were back to 13 we needed to try and kill them off.



Even then two incidents involving senior players cost us dearly.



It has still been a great season but tonight could have made it a sensational one.



Unfortunately it is hard to argue that we are Architects of our own downfall when the pressure is on, but hopefully the more games at this level we are involved in the better the team will be for it



Ultimately Grix was at fault because whatever happened previously in the lead up to the Percival kick he should have adopted a safety first approach and dropped on the ball or kicked it dead but ended up trying to be clever and did neither. That said I thought he had a good game other wise and certainly calls he should never play for us again are way OTT imo