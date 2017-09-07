|
westgaterunner wrote:
if not for the goal posts we would be seeing all the expert pundits saying how brilliant we were tonight.
I doubt it. From Eddie, it was all about Saints. When people like Roby or Matty Smith hoof it into touch, its called intelligent. When Miller does it, it's boring.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:58 pm
|
We are still in it but tonight at ht we had put ourselves in a good position to put one foot in the semi finals but we're too negative in the 2nd half. Playing the percentages was the right thing to do whilst Hadley was in the bin, but when we were back to 13 we needed to try and kill them off.
Even then two incidents involving senior players cost us dearly.
It has still been a great season but tonight could have made it a sensational one.
Unfortunately it is hard to argue that we are Architects of our own downfall when the pressure is on, but hopefully the more games at this level we are involved in the better the team will be for it
Ultimately Grix was at fault because whatever happened previously in the lead up to the Percival kick he should have adopted a safety first approach and dropped on the ball or kicked it dead but ended up trying to be clever and did neither. That said I thought he had a good game other wise and certainly calls he should never play for us again are way OTT imo
Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:01 pm
|
As a neutral for this game I thought Wakefield managed the game all wrong.
I don't think you can sit on 2 tries and Wakefield tried to do that for 50 minutes of tonight's game.
When they were in the ascendency they had chances to put the game to bed and blow saints away. But by playing low risk plays at the end of their sets, for me it kept saints in the game (at least on the scoreboard)
To blame grix for losing the game, on a split second piece of indecision, is incredibly short sighted.
What happened at the end of the game, on sky, you could see coming a mile off.
The best teams seem to stamp on the throat when they're in front and blow the opposition away. Wakefield had the chance but chose not to go for it tonight. They never really hit top gear and saints as such always had a chance of nicking it.
Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:01 pm
|
Aaaaand that's probably the season over
Our next two games are against the two teams who were in the Cup Final and we need to beat both of them to guarantee the top 4.
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:13 pm
|
Fully agree there Dave.
To try and play out an 8 point lead against a side like Saints is sheer suicidal.
I also cant understand why just before half time, we didnt go for the 2, when given a penalty in a very kickable position.
I may be olf fashioned but I was brought up on the adage, if your in a tight game, take the points on offer
