St pete

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm

Posts: 16954



LFC Saint wrote: But where was Lomaxs decent games agaisnt the worst side in the super 8's earlier this year ?



I dont think ive seen Johnny make 1 clean break this year against anyone nevermind 2 in a match.



And i'm not knocking Lomax im glad we've moved him to 6.



Season doesn't start in super 8s. You have to play to get into them. I for one, don't think lomax and fages deserve the treatment they been getting.



You could argue, when did lomax drop as many kicks as barba? Season doesn't start in super 8s. You have to play to get into them. I for one, don't think lomax and fages deserve the treatment they been getting.You could argue, when did lomax drop as many kicks as barba? Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -



"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"



Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior LFC Saint Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sun Feb 09, 2014 12:08 am

Posts: 798

Did you see the hull game at home? Lomax couldent catch a cold that night. It's irrelevant. We have a world class player just enjoy him whilst he is here. The club and Holbrook think the same way as me. That's all that matters.



Lomax Is shining at 6 passing needs improving but his getting in more dangerous positions than he did from full back. Johnny's body is shot he needed taking away from full back.



Anyway no point keep harping on about it. You have you opinion and I agree with the club. Judder Man

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm

Posts: 5586

Location: Now in Enemy Country

St pete wrote: Season doesn't start in super 8s. You have to play to get into them. I for one, don't think lomax and fages deserve the treatment they been getting.



You could argue, when did lomax drop as many kicks as barba?



It does for Barba though, Holbrook has thrown him in the deep end when he perhaps should have left Lomax and Fages were they are and gradually give Barba increasing game time from the bench.

Holbrook has took a gamble and has just about got away with it, Lomax and Barba should now be getting familiar in there playing roles. Fages now on the bench is a causality in all of this but at least in the 17 and Matty Smith isn't.

.

.

I don,t think Barba has dropped all that many kicks, in the Wakey game he failed on 4 kicks, 2 of those were the standard drop ball, 1 was a failed competing in the air ball and the other 1 he just failed to get into position expecting Grace to do the take.

Not sure if he dropped any kicks in the Wigan and Huddersfield, the Superleague seem to back those facts up in the stats.

..

.

It looks as though Barba, Lomax and Richardson is the combination he is going to stick with, hopefully that will put us in the play offs, we will just have to wait and see. It does for Barba though, Holbrook has thrown him in the deep end when he perhaps should have left Lomax and Fages were they are and gradually give Barba increasing game time from the bench.Holbrook has took a gamble and has just about got away with it, Lomax and Barba should now be getting familiar in there playing roles. Fages now on the bench is a causality in all of this but at least in the 17 and Matty Smith isn't.I don,t think Barba has dropped all that many kicks, in the Wakey game he failed on 4 kicks, 2 of those were the standard drop ball, 1 was a failed competing in the air ball and the other 1 he just failed to get into position expecting Grace to do the take.Not sure if he dropped any kicks in the Wigan and Huddersfield, the Superleague seem to back those facts up in the stats...It looks as though Barba, Lomax and Richardson is the combination he is going to stick with, hopefully that will put us in the play offs, we will just have to wait and see. The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.

Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming. St pete

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm

Posts: 16954

LFC Saint wrote: Did you see the hull game at home? Lomax couldent catch a cold that night. It's irrelevant. We have a world class player just enjoy him whilst he is here. The club and Holbrook think the same way as me. That's all that matters.



Lomax Is shining at 6 passing needs improving but his getting in more dangerous positions than he did from full back. Johnny's body is shot he needed taking away from full back.



Anyway no point keep harping on about it. You have you opinion and I agree with the club.



I will enjoy him when he puts in performances that justify his salary.



What happened to you championing our home grown players? Poor jonny done nothing wrong and he's out of position I will enjoy him when he puts in performances that justify his salary.What happened to you championing our home grown players? Poor jonny done nothing wrong and he's out of position Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -



"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"



Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior Judder Man

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm

Posts: 5586

Location: Now in Enemy Country

St pete wrote: I will enjoy him when he puts in performances that justify his salary.



What happened to you championing our home grown players? Poor jonny done nothing wrong and he's out of position



We,ve been crying out for a top class full back for about 5 years, now we,ve got one with world class ability I don't see why he should be judged by his salary.



I would feel pretty confident that an 18 game Barba would benefit the team more than an 18 game Lomax, on the attacking front he is already chewing into the stats of Lomax on clean breaks, tackle busts and offloads and is already halfway on these values on just 3 appearances so far.



Barba will improve in defence and more importantly kick returns, Lomax is smart but is going slower, so maybe operating at 6 is the better for the team overall once Holbrook gets the pivots operating with understanding. We,ve been crying out for a top class full back for about 5 years, now we,ve got one with world class ability I don't see why he should be judged by his salary.I would feel pretty confident that an 18 game Barba would benefit the team more than an 18 game Lomax, on the attacking front he is already chewing into the stats of Lomax on clean breaks, tackle busts and offloads and is already halfway on these values on just 3 appearances so far.Barba will improve in defence and more importantly kick returns, Lomax is smart but is going slower, so maybe operating at 6 is the better for the team overall once Holbrook gets the pivots operating with understanding. The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.

Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming. Sadfish

ADMIN



Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm

Posts: 20401

Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.



Website Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm20401RLFANS HQ Salford. Judder Man wrote: We,ve been crying out for a top class full back for about 5 years, now we,ve got one with world class ability I don't see why he should be judged by his salary.



I would feel pretty confident that an 18 game Barba would benefit the team more than an 18 game Lomax, on the attacking front he is already chewing into the stats of Lomax on clean breaks, tackle busts and offloads and is already halfway on these values on just 3 appearances so far.



Barba will improve in defence and more importantly kick returns, Lomax is smart but is going slower, so maybe operating at 6 is the better for the team overall once Holbrook gets the pivots operating with understanding.



spot on. spot on. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 101 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 46 posts • Page 5 of 5 Return to St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,633,477 3,599 76,229 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Thu 21st Sep : 20:00 SL SALFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55 NRL MELBOURNE v BRISBANE TV Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v HULL FC TV Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00 SL HUDDERSFIELD v LEEDS Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00 8s LONDONB v LEIGH Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40 NRL SYDNEY v NQL COWBOYS TV Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON v HULL KR > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15 SL WAKEFIELD v WIGAN TV < Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15 8s CATALANS v WIDNES TV Sun 24th Sep : 15:00 8s HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM





























