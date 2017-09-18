St pete wrote: Season doesn't start in super 8s. You have to play to get into them. I for one, don't think lomax and fages deserve the treatment they been getting.



You could argue, when did lomax drop as many kicks as barba?

It does for Barba though, Holbrook has thrown him in the deep end when he perhaps should have left Lomax and Fages were they are and gradually give Barba increasing game time from the bench.Holbrook has took a gamble and has just about got away with it, Lomax and Barba should now be getting familiar in there playing roles. Fages now on the bench is a causality in all of this but at least in the 17 and Matty Smith isn't.I don,t think Barba has dropped all that many kicks, in the Wakey game he failed on 4 kicks, 2 of those were the standard drop ball, 1 was a failed competing in the air ball and the other 1 he just failed to get into position expecting Grace to do the take.Not sure if he dropped any kicks in the Wigan and Huddersfield, the Superleague seem to back those facts up in the stats...It looks as though Barba, Lomax and Richardson is the combination he is going to stick with, hopefully that will put us in the play offs, we will just have to wait and see.