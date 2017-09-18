WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Z factor

Re: The Z factor
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 6:51 am
St pete
LFC Saint wrote:
But where was Lomaxs decent games agaisnt the worst side in the super 8's earlier this year ?

I dont think ive seen Johnny make 1 clean break this year against anyone nevermind 2 in a match.

And i'm not knocking Lomax im glad we've moved him to 6.


Season doesn't start in super 8s. You have to play to get into them. I for one, don't think lomax and fages deserve the treatment they been getting.

You could argue, when did lomax drop as many kicks as barba?
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
Re: The Z factor
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:25 am
Did you see the hull game at home? Lomax couldent catch a cold that night. It's irrelevant. We have a world class player just enjoy him whilst he is here. The club and Holbrook think the same way as me. That's all that matters.

Lomax Is shining at 6 passing needs improving but his getting in more dangerous positions than he did from full back. Johnny's body is shot he needed taking away from full back.

Anyway no point keep harping on about it. You have you opinion and I agree with the club.
Re: The Z factor
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 4:02 pm
Judder Man
St pete wrote:
Season doesn't start in super 8s. You have to play to get into them. I for one, don't think lomax and fages deserve the treatment they been getting.

You could argue, when did lomax drop as many kicks as barba?


It does for Barba though, Holbrook has thrown him in the deep end when he perhaps should have left Lomax and Fages were they are and gradually give Barba increasing game time from the bench.
Holbrook has took a gamble and has just about got away with it, Lomax and Barba should now be getting familiar in there playing roles. Fages now on the bench is a causality in all of this but at least in the 17 and Matty Smith isn't.
I don,t think Barba has dropped all that many kicks, in the Wakey game he failed on 4 kicks, 2 of those were the standard drop ball, 1 was a failed competing in the air ball and the other 1 he just failed to get into position expecting Grace to do the take.
Not sure if he dropped any kicks in the Wigan and Huddersfield, the Superleague seem to back those facts up in the stats.
It looks as though Barba, Lomax and Richardson is the combination he is going to stick with, hopefully that will put us in the play offs, we will just have to wait and see.
Re: The Z factor
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 5:16 pm
St pete
LFC Saint wrote:
Did you see the hull game at home? Lomax couldent catch a cold that night. It's irrelevant. We have a world class player just enjoy him whilst he is here. The club and Holbrook think the same way as me. That's all that matters.

Lomax Is shining at 6 passing needs improving but his getting in more dangerous positions than he did from full back. Johnny's body is shot he needed taking away from full back.

Anyway no point keep harping on about it. You have you opinion and I agree with the club.


I will enjoy him when he puts in performances that justify his salary.

What happened to you championing our home grown players? Poor jonny done nothing wrong and he's out of position
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
Re: The Z factor
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 5:56 pm
Judder Man
St pete wrote:
I will enjoy him when he puts in performances that justify his salary.

What happened to you championing our home grown players? Poor jonny done nothing wrong and he's out of position


We,ve been crying out for a top class full back for about 5 years, now we,ve got one with world class ability I don't see why he should be judged by his salary.

I would feel pretty confident that an 18 game Barba would benefit the team more than an 18 game Lomax, on the attacking front he is already chewing into the stats of Lomax on clean breaks, tackle busts and offloads and is already halfway on these values on just 3 appearances so far.

Barba will improve in defence and more importantly kick returns, Lomax is smart but is going slower, so maybe operating at 6 is the better for the team overall once Holbrook gets the pivots operating with understanding.
