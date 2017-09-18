WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Z factor

Re: The Z factor
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 6:51 am
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16953
LFC Saint wrote:
But where was Lomaxs decent games agaisnt the worst side in the super 8's earlier this year ?

I dont think ive seen Johnny make 1 clean break this year against anyone nevermind 2 in a match.

And i'm not knocking Lomax im glad we've moved him to 6.


Season doesn't start in super 8s. You have to play to get into them. I for one, don't think lomax and fages deserve the treatment they been getting.

You could argue, when did lomax drop as many kicks as barba?
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
